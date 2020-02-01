Batten Kill will get years of improvements under new project

"Basically we are trying to get it back to a healthy, natural, resilient system," Braico said.

Local chapters of TU have been putting hours of work and money into improvement projects on the famed trout stream and its tributaries for years.

Efforts to rebuild habitat in Vermont and New York have resulted in recovery of the trout population. Wooden structures and rocks have been added in places, and the channel narrowed to improve flow and water temperatures.

On one section of river in western Vermont, electrofishing was done before 2017 habitat work, and just three adult fish and a few younger trout were found. When surveyors returned months after the work, the new habitat areas held 76 adult trout and 60 young fish.

Last September, Trout Unlimited's local chapters led a project on the river at the Battenkill Conservancy's Schmidt Meadow Preserve in Jackson, restoring a section of stream bank.

"Studies on the river have shown that our efforts have increased the number of fish in those areas that have been restored," said Greg Cuda, president of the Clearwater Chapter of Trout Unlimited. "There is so much more that can be done, however"

Future work