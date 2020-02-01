Batten Kill will get years of improvements under new project

Fisheries advocacy organization Trout Unlimited is moving forward with a two-year project that will put hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of work into the Batten Kill watershed to improve trout habitat.
Thanks to local fundraising efforts, Trout Unlimited has hired a project coordinator who has moved to Washington County and has already begun planning work for the next two years to improve the ability of the river and its tributaries to sustain wild trout.
Improved fishing should bring more anglers to the region, and stabilization of the river's banks and channel should help the river during floods.
The project coordinator, Jacob Fetterman, will oversee a Trout Unlimited "Home Rivers Initiative" project on the Batten Kill in 2020 and 2021 that will build on recent years of work by volunteers, as well as New York and Vermont fisheries biologists, to counteract a decline in trout numbers.
It will involve reconstruction of parts of the riverbank, addition of fish habitat and other work to try to bring the river back to what it was.
Trout population decline
Starting in the early 1990s, the Batten Kill's anglers noticed a drop in native brook trout and brown trout populations, which was eventually blamed on a lack of habitat in the river.
Changes related to development in the watershed, such as deforestation, sediment and nutrients in runoff and channel modifications, were blamed, as was a lack of natural woody cover like fallen trees and branches.
Erosion of stream banks cause the river to widen and become more shallow, which allows it to warm up, impairing its ability to support cold water-loving trout.
Woody debris was moved by flooding or by kayakers, canoeists and tubers looking to clear channels. But it left fewer places for fish to hide.
The result has been miles of river whose ability to sustain trout has been impaired.
That has led to smaller trout being more susceptible to predation. Larger fish that can avoid predators survive, but smaller ones have a tougher go of it, particularly as populations of fish-eating merganser ducks have grown.
"One of our goals is to make sure the habitat is there for all sizes," the 24-year-old Fetterman said.
Assessment and work will be done around the 400-square-mile watershed that stretches from the Green Mountains in central Vermont to the Hudson River in Washington County.
Retired local pediatrician John Braico, a longtime Trout Unlimited volunteer and consultant on numerous regional stream reconstruction projects, is among a number of volunteers who have been working closely with Fetterman to identify work to be done and find the funding and materials to do it.
"Basically we are trying to get it back to a healthy, natural, resilient system," Braico said.
You have free articles remaining.
Local chapters of TU have been putting hours of work and money into improvement projects on the famed trout stream and its tributaries for years.
Efforts to rebuild habitat in Vermont and New York have resulted in recovery of the trout population. Wooden structures and rocks have been added in places, and the channel narrowed to improve flow and water temperatures.
On one section of river in western Vermont, electrofishing was done before 2017 habitat work, and just three adult fish and a few younger trout were found. When surveyors returned months after the work, the new habitat areas held 76 adult trout and 60 young fish.
Last September, Trout Unlimited's local chapters led a project on the river at the Battenkill Conservancy's Schmidt Meadow Preserve in Jackson, restoring a section of stream bank.
"Studies on the river have shown that our efforts have increased the number of fish in those areas that have been restored," said Greg Cuda, president of the Clearwater Chapter of Trout Unlimited. "There is so much more that can be done, however"
Future work
Much of the work will be done on tributaries that feed the river, including Camden Creek, a trout stream in its own right that is one of the bigger tributaries on the New York side and a major source of cold water for the Batten Kill during the summertime.
Fetterman said the initiative's first physical improvement project is scheduled for later this year on a section of Camden Creek off Camden Valley Road in Salem, where the stream crosses some farmland.
"We've been building some good relations with landowners," he said.
Priority projects will be identified, work that could include addressing erosion, returning a widened part of the channel to its natural state or adding wood and stones for natural habitat.
Funding for the bulk of the work is anticipated to come through a variety of public and private sources, such as county soil & water conservation districts, Trout Unlimited, New York and Vermont state funds and U.S. Forest Service monies.
Braico said the groundwork has been laid for a number of projects over the next two years.
"Because of the work that has already been, we know what we are going to tackle in 2020 and 2021," he said.
The improvements will begin this spring, with tree plantings along the Batten Kill that will help strengthen river banks and eventually provide shade for the river.
"The Batten Kill is the gem of the regional trout rivers with its population of wild brown and native brook trout," Cuda said. "By supporting the national Trout Unlimited initiative, the river should be in good hands going forward."
Fetterman said the initiative is off to a great start, with many volunteers committed to giving their time. Part of that was the effort to raise $168,000 needed to get the project off the ground and fund Fetterman's position, which was done mainly through regional Trout Unlimited chapters.
"It's been really nice to see how engaged everyone has been, and how they want to see improvement," Fetterman said.
Involved in the project are Trout Unlimited's Adirondack Chapter, Clearwater Chapter, Lake Champlain Chapter and Southwestern Vermont Chapter, supporters of Trout Unlimited's Coldwater Conservation Fund, New York State Council of Trout Unlimited, U.S. Forest Service and the Battenkill Watershed Alliance.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com