Batten Kill Railroad marks 40 years with community celebration

CAMBRIDGE — Railfans from all over the Northeast converged on Cambridge on Saturday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Batten Kill Railroad, southern Washington County’s short-line connection to the national rail system.

Parked on the rails between Cambridge’s old passenger depot, now Argyle Brewing Co.’s tavern, and the former freight yard, now part of the Hubbard Hall campus, were four diesel-electric locomotives and a caboose, all either active on the line or similar to rolling stock that served in the area.

Two of the locomotives, newly painted in blue, yellow, and silver-gray, were provided by Southern New England Railroad. A black and yellow locomotive and red caboose came courtesy of Raven Rail, the contractor that recently started the Saratoga, Corinth & Hudson Railway in Saratoga and Warren counties.

One of BKRR’s two locomotives, wearing the orange paint of the former Greenwich & Johnsonville Railroad, stood outside the freight depot. Its sister locomotive, organizers said, was at work. Railfans laden with cameras strolled around the rail yard, taking advantage of a rare opportunity to photograph four Alco (American Locomotive Company, of Schenectady) locomotives in the same place.

“I used to see engines like this in North Adams,” said Dave Hoberg, a railfan and model railroader from Pittsfield, Massachusetts. “I watched some of the equipment be destroyed after D&H (Delaware & Hudson) went into bankruptcy. To see a short line like the Batten Kill have these engines in working condition is a very pleasant sight.”

Lectures, held in the freight depot from noon to 5 p.m., were standing room only. Colin Buchowski spoke about the history of the BKRR and its origins, illustrated with historic photos and his own photographs.

Buchowski grew up in Salem near the railroad tracks and proudly showed the first photo he ever took of a BKRR train. As a young adult, he spent two years working for the railroad. Mostly he did the heavy labor of replacing ties, but Buchowski recalled it as “the best time of my life.”

Ken Karlewicz, who has been photographing the BKRR since 1985, called the short line “a museum that hasn’t yet realized it’s a museum.” The BKRR began in the early 1980s when freight carrier Delaware & Hudson pulled out of the area. The southern Washington County paper mills that had been the mainstay of D&H’s business were shutting down and D&H saw no future for the tracks connecting Eagle Bridge, Cambridge, Salem, Greenwich and Thomson.

Ron Crowd, a draftsman with the state Department of Transportation, bought the branch line in 1981 and ran his first train in 1982.

“If it weren’t for the the Agway feed mill being built in Salem in the 1970s, there would be no Batten Kill Railroad today,” Karlewicz said.

Feed and fertilizer shipments for the Agway mill, now owned by Cargill, and the nearby CaroVail facility have kept the BKRR in business for the last 40 years.

Buchowski and Karlewicz spoke highly of Bill Taber, BKRR’s owner and president. Taber started as a conductor on the BKRR’s short-lived excursion train in 1984 and took over after Crowd died in 2008. Taber, Buchowski and Karlewicz said, will do any job to keep the train running and ensure that customers receive their orders on time. Karlewicz showed photos of Taber atop the engine on a brutally cold day, doggedly tearing apart an ice-encrusted air horn because the train couldn’t run unless the horn was fully functional.

Karlewicz, from Rockland County, plans to publish a book of his BKRR photos in the spring of 2024.

“I have a passion for this region and the railroad that serves it,” he said.

Some of his most striking photos of the train passing through woodlands, farms, and villages were taken with a drone he acquired in 2019.

The drone “opened up whole new realms of perspective,” Karlewicz said, allowing him to photograph from angles that previously had been impossible.

Even more important were the stories behind the photos. Karlewicz described a community of people dedicated to keeping the railroad running despite steep odds and the railfans who share a love of it.

David Coppola owns Southern New England Railroad.

“We allow the Batten Kill to use our locomotives,” he said. “We go all over the Northeast. The locomotives here provide a service to the Batten Kill and are part of its history.”

The celebration “was very much a last-minute event,” said Coppola, who organized the event with Karlewicz. “We only had about six weeks, but it all came together. It’s good that it’s a community effort.”

Argyle Brewing hosted and Hubbard Hall opened the freight depot for the history presentations, Karlewicz said. The big turnout was something of a surprise.

“We set out 50 chairs in the freight depot,” Coppola said. “We didn’t think we’d have standing room only.”

The BKRR’s tracks are owned by Northeastern New York Rail Preservation Group, a nonprofit whose mission is to preserve rail and its history in Washington County, Coppola said. BKRR is its tenant. A professionally lighted night shoot of the locomotives, held Saturday after sunset, was a benefit for Northeast Rail.

“We want to bring awareness to Northeast Rail and raise money for its projects,” Coppola said.