Batten Kill business owner says he's not the slob

A businessman who runs a tubing company down the Batten Kill says his business is not contributing to the problems with partying and littering on the river.

Tony DiDonna, co-owner of Big Big on the Battenkill Kayak and Tubing, said four outfitters are usually running on the river, but only two are open this summer.

DiDonna’s customers park their cars at the Route 313 service road in Salem and start their tubing journey in Arlington, Vermont. His customers are not parking on private property or littering, he said.

Two Washington County supervisors asked the Sheriff’s Office last week to intervene because of complaints about littering, garbage and trespassing on private property along the Batten Kill in Salem and Jackson.

“We see it all the time,” DiDonna said. “We clean probably 80 percent of the garbage out of the Route 313 pulloff that is open to the public.”

No garbage cans have been put out in that area, he said.

DiDonna said he is now being investigated by the state Department of Transportation for picking up his customers on the New York side.

His customers are told to bring out whatever they bring in and not to park on private property, he said.