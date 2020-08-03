Batten Kill business owner says he's not the slob

A businessman who runs a tubing company down the Batten Kill says his business is not contributing to the problems with partying and littering on the river.
Tony DiDonna, co-owner of Big Big on the Battenkill Kayak and Tubing, said four outfitters are usually running on the river, but only two are open this summer.
DiDonna’s customers park their cars at the Route 313 service road in Salem and start their tubing journey in Arlington, Vermont. His customers are not parking on private property or littering, he said.
Two Washington County supervisors asked the Sheriff’s Office last week to intervene because of complaints about littering, garbage and trespassing on private property along the Batten Kill in Salem and Jackson.
“We see it all the time,” DiDonna said. “We clean probably 80 percent of the garbage out of the Route 313 pulloff that is open to the public.”
No garbage cans have been put out in that area, he said.
DiDonna said he is now being investigated by the state Department of Transportation for picking up his customers on the New York side.
His customers are told to bring out whatever they bring in and not to park on private property, he said.
“That place is a complete mess from the public,” DiDonna said. “It’s got nothing to do with the outfitters that are in there.”
People not associated with his business are to blame, he said.
“It’s mostly the private people that just don’t respect other people’s property,” he said.
Officials from Jackson and Salem met Friday with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, state Department of Environmental Conservation, state police, the district attorney’s office and the Washington County Department of Public Safety to discuss the Batten Kill issues.
According to a Batten Kill mitigation plan, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has assigned one deputy from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to patrol the areas of concern.
The deputy will write parking tickets, tow vehicles as necessary, conduct traffic enforcement, monitor underage drinking and disorderly conduct, and respond to any calls for service. Two deputies will patrol from 2 to 7 p.m. on weekends.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
