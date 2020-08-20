Bass tournament to be held on Lake George this weekend

LAKE GEORGE — Anglers from across the country will visit Lake George this weekend to participate in a series of kayak bass fishing tournaments.

The tournaments are being hosted by Kayak Bass Fishing, an organization dedicated to supporting kayak bass anglers.

The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce helped organize the event.

“In light of the pandemic and current group gatherings and protocols, this type of event is a great option for our region to still be able to follow social distancing and safety protocols and we are thrilled to welcome them to our region,” Kristen Hanifin, special event and sales director for the chamber's Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, said in a statement.

The tournaments are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday between 6 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Anglers will spread out across the 32-mile-long lake in a bid to catch the largest bass. Prizes will be awarded to those who land the five biggest fish.

The event will a catch-photo-release, where the bass are measured, photographed and released.

Registration is still open. There is an entry fee of $100. A total of 79 people have registered for the event so far.

Those seeking to register for this weekend's event can do so by visiting https://tourneyx.com/app/tourney/20-08-kbf-trail-george-ii-northeast-region.

