Baskets for Ben event on Friday to benefit memorial fund

QUEENSBURY — The Ben Osborn Memorial Fund will hold its 10th Baskets for Ben fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Queensbury Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6196, 132 Luzerne Road.

World-renowned guitarist Tommy Emmanuel has donated a personally signed guitar with the authenticating photograph of the signature. Auctioneer Martin Seeyle returns to lead the event with a live auction of theme baskets.

Also being raffled is a custom-made Adirondack fire pit forged by Monahan Metals of Glens Falls valued at $500, as well as a “Wheelbarrow of Wines” by Hope Rosati and Friends.

Other basket themes include golf packages, lottery tickets, a YMCA membership, a Glens Falls Symphony gift card, an automotive items gift package, overnight hotel accommodations and a handmade quilt with wine, cheese and crackers.

Tickets cost $20.

Baskets for Ben benefits the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, a regional nonprofit organization created in memory of Army Cpl. Benjamin D. Osborn of Queensbury. Osborn was killed during combat operations in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, on June 15, 2010, while serving in the U.S. Army during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Ben’s fund supports children in need in more than 60 schools in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties by providing purchased goods and services including electronics, clothing, bedding, food, tutoring, school supplies, eyeglasses, transportation costs and field trip admission expenses.

Additionally, the fund awards 20 scholarships to qualifying graduating seniors from 10 local school districts. The charity also donates household and personal care items to 12 local food pantries.

At Christmas and Thanksgiving, the fund adopts students, families and local organizations for gift giving, food and cheer. During the 2019 holiday season, more than $20,000 of food and gifts were donated to local children and families with need.

Additionally, the organization provides clothing changes, healthy snacks, blankets and head lice treatment kits to nurses at elementary schools. The fund also provides books to kids anytime and all the time through the 25 Ben’s Book Stations. The memorial fund also provides a 17-item personal hygiene kit to emerging teens. To date, more than 1,500 kits have been distributed to schools.

The Ben Osborn Memorial Fund’s organizers, in a news release, said they hope that the values of discipline and pride will be encouraged and passed on through Ben’s legacy.

