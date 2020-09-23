Baseball teams being notified of possible COVID exposure

A Hudson Falls High School student who plays on two travel baseball teams has tested positive for coronavirus, Washington County Public Health reported Wednesday.

The student has not been in school, but played baseball last weekend in adjacent counties.

“Public Health has been in direct contact with the Hudson Falls Central School staff and verified the student has not been in the school facilities in the past six days and there are currently no identified exposures as a result of the public health investigation within the school or their facilities at this time,” the department said in a news release.

Contact tracers are contacting baseball teams to reach players who may have been exposed. Every player and team that had close contact will be notified directly by phone by a contact tracer, Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes said.

In addition, Public Health is asking patrons of the Anvil Inn restaurant in Fort Edward to monitor themselves for symptoms of coronavirus if they were at the restaurant on Saturday, Sept. 19, between 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. A patron who was eating during that time has tested positive for coronavirus.

Contact tracers have no way of finding the other patrons who were there, Wickes said.