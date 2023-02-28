Shapiro is a graduate of the University at Albany where he received his B.A. in 2019. He also graduated from Albany Law School where he received his J.D. in 2022. While at Albany Law School, Shapiro was the Sandman Fellow for the Institute of Aging & Disability, a director for the Veterans Pro-Bono Project, and an executive board member for Albany Law Rugby.

He was admitted to the New York State Bar in 2023. Shapiro is a member of the Warren County Bar and New York State Bar Associations and serves as a director of the New York State Council of Veteran Organizations, a statewide not-for-profit corporation that is comprised of thirty organizations across the state. He also serves as a coach of the University at Albany Mock Trial Team. Shapiro received several accolades in his trial advocacy competitions, including the distinction of best oral advocate in the Karen C. McGovern Senior Prize Trials. His primary areas of practice are estate planning and administration, estate litigation, civil litigation, municipal law, real property & land use. He resides in Queensbury. Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes P.C. is a full-service law firm located at One Washington Street, Glens Falls, with areas of concentration in all aspects of the law.