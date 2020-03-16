Bars and restaurants closing; can offer takeout or drive-through only

Bars and restaurants are closing as of 8 p.m. tonight, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in a conference call Monday morning.
The news is coming as something of a relief to local owners, some of whom had been reluctantly staying open despite worries about the spread of the new coronavirus.
At Sully’s in Glens Falls, owner Bella Harrington is getting over pneumonia.
“So I’m quarantining myself. I don’t associate with nobody,” she said.
But as long as bars could stay open, her family was keeping Sully’s open and continuing plans for a St. Patrick’s Day event Tuesday.
Still, Harrington said she’d manage financially if she had to close.
“I’m an older bar, so I don’t have all the bills these young people do,” she said.
After the announcement, she expressed relief that she could still do takeout.
"Cornbeef and cabbage will go, then," she said.
In Moreau, Humbuggs canceled many events but was still open until the governor’s order.
“If everybody has to close, I totally agree, 100%,” said Angela Davis, the daughter of the owner. “But if we close, they’ll just flood the next place. It won’t help anyone.”
As an interim measure, she canceled Humbugg’s St. Patrick’s Day event, all daily lunch specials and the customer of the week. “Because that brings in the customer’s family usually…and we don’t want anything that draws extra,” she said.
Canceling was “for the best interest” of customers and staff, she added.
Financially, Humbuggs would be fine, she said. But she was worried about her employees.
“Our kitchen boys especially,” she said. “Until they do (close all bars and restaurants), we’re going to let them work.”
She will still have an option for staying open: she could do takeout service only, Cuomo said.
Humbuggs owner Keith Champagne, contacted after the announcement, wasn't thrilled.
"I bought 200 pounds of cornbeef. Thirty pounds of ham. We've been prepping for St. Patrick's Day for a week," he said.
He plans to pivot fully into takeout, immediately.
"We do a tremendous amount of takeout already," he said. "Hopefully we'll sell a bunch of it through takeout. It is what it is."
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.