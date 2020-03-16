Bars and restaurants closing; can offer takeout or drive-through only

As an interim measure, she canceled Humbugg’s St. Patrick’s Day event, all daily lunch specials and the customer of the week. “Because that brings in the customer’s family usually…and we don’t want anything that draws extra,” she said.

Canceling was “for the best interest” of customers and staff, she added.

Financially, Humbuggs would be fine, she said. But she was worried about her employees.

“Our kitchen boys especially,” she said. “Until they do (close all bars and restaurants), we’re going to let them work.”

She will still have an option for staying open: she could do takeout service only, Cuomo said.

Humbuggs owner Keith Champagne, contacted after the announcement, wasn't thrilled.

"I bought 200 pounds of cornbeef. Thirty pounds of ham. We've been prepping for St. Patrick's Day for a week," he said.

He plans to pivot fully into takeout, immediately.

"We do a tremendous amount of takeout already," he said. "Hopefully we'll sell a bunch of it through takeout. It is what it is."

