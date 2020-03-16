Bars and restaurants closing; can offer takeout, delivery or drive-thru only

Bars and restaurants will become takeout and delivery-only and businesses from movie theaters and casinos to gyms and beyond shuttered Monday night throughout New York because of the coronavirus.
New York is changing its rules to allow bars, restaurants and distilleries to sell their products off premises, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Gov. Cuomo said he is “strongly encouraging” nonessential businesses to close in New York after 8 p.m.
"Our primary goal right now is to slow the spread of this virus so that the wave of new infections doesn't crash our health care system, and everyone agrees social distancing is the best way to do that," Cuomo said.
New York will also limit social gatherings to 50 people announced on Monday.
Before Gov. Cuomo closed all bars and restaurants Monday, some owners said quietly they wished he would do it.
They were worried about catching the coronavirus or having customers spread it at a St. Patrick’s Day party. But once Cuomo said they had to stick to deliveries, take-out or drive-thru only, many reacted with anger.
“Sometimes the media blows things out of proportion,” said Nia Miller, daughter of the owners of Peter’s Diner in Glens Falls. “If you take the proper precautions, if you clean, if you’re reasonably healthy, you should stay healthy.”
Peter’s Diner will be offering takeout. But that won’t cover all of the normal costs of the restaurant.
“It’s going to put a hurt on everybody,” Miller said.
At New Way Lunch, owners focused on helping employees make ends meet without the abundant cash tips they normally collect.
All the New Way Lunch sites will be open for takeout, but Glens Falls owner Nick Gazetos was one of many who said patrons come for more than the food. They come for the ambiance, which he is no longer allowed to provide.
“I personally think it’s going to kill business, especially if you’re a waitress,” Gazetos said. “We are looking at how we are going to adjust to keep our waitresses on. We’re going to have to pay them differently so they don’t take such a big hit.”
He would have closed only restaurants around New York City, where most of the coronavirus cases are now. There are a few in each of many upstate counties, and Albany’s cases doubled over the weekend, but the situation is clearly worse three hours south.
“In my personal opinion, I think some of the restraints put on upstate New York have been tough,” he said. “I think it made sense near New York City.”
For the best
Some confessed a sense of relief.
At Sully’s in Glens Falls, owner Bella Harrington is getting over pneumonia.
“So I’m quarantining myself. I don’t associate with nobody,” she said.
But as long as bars could stay open, her family was keeping Sully’s open and continuing plans for a St. Patrick’s Day event Tuesday.
Still, Harrington said she’d manage financially if she had to close.
“I’m an older bar, so I don’t have all the bills these young people do,” she said.
After the announcement, she expressed relief that she could still do takeout.
"Corn beef and cabbage will go, then," she said.
In Moreau, Humbuggs canceled many events but was still open until the governor’s order.
“If everybody has to close, I totally agree, 100%,” said Angela Davis, the daughter of the owner. “But if we close (before the order), they’ll just flood the next place. It won’t help anyone.”
As an interim measure, she canceled Humbugg’s St. Patrick’s Day event, all daily lunch specials and the customer of the week. “Because that brings in the customer’s family usually … and we don’t want anything that draws extra,” she said.
Canceling was “for the best interest” of customers and staff, she added.
Financially, Humbuggs would be fine, she said. But she was worried about her employees.
“Our kitchen boys especially,” she said. “Until they do (close all bars and restaurants), we’re going to let them work.”
Lots of takeout
Humbuggs owner Keith Champagne, contacted after the announcement, wasn't thrilled.
"I bought 200 pounds of corn beef. Thirty pounds of ham. We've been prepping for St. Patrick's Day for a week," he said.
He plans to pivot fully into takeout, immediately.
"We do a tremendous amount of takeout already," he said. "Hopefully, we'll sell a bunch of it through takeout. It is what it is."
Others wished Cuomo had waited one more day.
“I was hoping it would happen after St. Patrick’s Day,” said Helen Meade, owner of O’Malley’s Log Grill in South Glens Falls.
Her father traditionally held a free buffet on St. Patrick’s Day and she had bought the food for it already.
Instead, she plans to close until the pandemic is over. Her bar does have a grill, but she mainly serves drinks.
“I can’t compete. I don’t think people would buy a cheeseburger and fries for takeout,” she said. “I am going to have to shut down. I just had to tell my employees. I feel horrible for them."
She has five employees. They can file for unemployment immediately, because New York waived the seven-day waiting period for unemployment caused by the new coronavirus.
“It’s a tough road,” Meade said. “I am going to have one heckuva bash after we open again.”
Even if it’s summer, she will still hold a late St. Patrick’s Day party.
She’s not the only one planning for good days.
Fountain Square Outfitters decided to close Sunday night but is planning a big bash with other downtown merchants when the pandemic ends.
The retail store in downtown Glens Falls was not required to close, but the owners said they had to join in the effort to discourage people from congregating in groups.
“If not being open stops even a couple people from transmitting it, it’s worth it,” spokesman Matt Fuller said. “If us being closed encourages people not to be out, it’s worth it.”
He said owners “just have to step up” and try to slow the spread of the virus, so that hospitals are not overwhelmed.
In a Facebook post, the store owners wrote, “We all have to recognize that each of us has to do our part to slow the advance of this virus. We cannot stop it, but if we can delay it so that our health care system can treat those who need it most without being overwhelmed in the process, well, that is what we will do.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.