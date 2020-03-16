Bars and restaurants closing; can offer takeout, delivery or drive-thru only

She has five employees. They can file for unemployment immediately, because New York waived the seven-day waiting period for unemployment caused by the new coronavirus.

“It’s a tough road,” Meade said. “I am going to have one heckuva bash after we open again.”

Even if it’s summer, she will still hold a late St. Patrick’s Day party.

She’s not the only one planning for good days.

Fountain Square Outfitters decided to close Sunday night but is planning a big bash with other downtown merchants when the pandemic ends.

The retail store in downtown Glens Falls was not required to close, but the owners said they had to join in the effort to discourage people from congregating in groups.

“If not being open stops even a couple people from transmitting it, it’s worth it,” spokesman Matt Fuller said. “If us being closed encourages people not to be out, it’s worth it.”

He said owners “just have to step up” and try to slow the spread of the virus, so that hospitals are not overwhelmed.

In a Facebook post, the store owners wrote, “We all have to recognize that each of us has to do our part to slow the advance of this virus. We cannot stop it, but if we can delay it so that our health care system can treat those who need it most without being overwhelmed in the process, well, that is what we will do.”

