HAMPTON — Fire departments were dispatched to Hampton late Sunday afternoon for a report of a barn fire.

Firefighters were called to 1295 Carver Falls Lane at about 5 p.m. 

The fire was knocked down at about 7:30 p.m.

There was no word about whether there was any livestock in the barn.

No further information was available from emergency and town officials on Sunday evening.

