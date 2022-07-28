Barkenhagen resigns; Turner elected collaborative president

GLENS FALLS — Robin Barkenhagen has decided to step away from his duties as president of the Glens Falls Collaborative.

He announced his resignation during Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. Barkenhagen said he plans to serve as “past president” for the next year to help with the transition.

“(Nancy Turner) has been doing a fantastic job in supporting me during my leave of absence. She’s going to do a fantastic job moving forward,” he said.

Barkenhagen, who also owns 42 Degrees, sent a letter of resignation to the collaborative’s Board of Directors in the spring, but Turner asked him to instead take a leave of absence before making the decision.

During that time, Turner served as interim president before being officially elected to the position by the Board of directors during its July meeting.

“I’m happy to do the job,” she said.

Barkenhagen said he told Turner that he was thinking about coming back after the leave of absence in lieu of resignation.

She told him not to, because Barkenhagen seemed to be happier.

“I’m not sure about that,” he said inside of his smoke shop on Thursday. “It is one stress taken off of me with everything that is on me right now.”

Barkemhagen said he couldn’t go into detail regarding his next project, but he noted it shouldn’t be a surprise that it has to do with a potential cannabis dispensary.

Barkemhagen, along with his business partner Brian Bronzino, originally made their intentions of opening the first cannabis dispensary in Glens Falls back in 2019. Barkenhagen said they have wanted to open one since before the state legalized the drug.

“We’re poised. We are ready. We have everything in place — pretty much every duck in a row, but ducks fall out of the row every once in a while,” he said.

The collaborative was formed in 2012. When Turner opened The Bell House Inn with her husband in 2016, she became interested in getting involved with the group. Turner joined the Board of Directors that spring.

Before becoming president, she was the chairwoman of the committee that puts on the city’s annual Hometown Holidays event.

Barkenhagen will help with the transition to a new collaborative president in his new role as “past president.”

Turner said that the group will be able to take advantage of the experience Barkenhagen has had in the role.

“He has knowledge about certain things that I don’t have and other board members don’t have,” she said.

Barkenhagen noted that Turner had been doing a great job since taking over as interim president.

He said she may have been worried initially about taking over and the job that she would be able to do. But Turner telling Barkenhagen not to come back solidified for him that she was confident in her abilities.

“She’s doing a great job. Right from the start she took right over,” Barkenhagen said. “She’s always done a great job with the Christkindlmarkt and everything else.”

Turner said that she has big shoes to fill. Her goal is to do the best job she can.

“Keep things rolling — just keep building up memberships and maybe add some new events,” she said.

The collaborative will be hosting Take a Bite for two more weeks, with the final event taking place on Aug 10.

On Wednesday, Fit Fest will be happening alongside Take a Bite from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in City Park.

Fit Fest is a showcase for health, fitness and wellness organizations throughout the community. and is put on by the collaborative in partnership with the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Workshop Health and Wellness Council.