Barkenhagen receives endorsements for Common Council bid

GLENS FALLS — Robin Barkenhagen, the Democratic candidate seeking to represent the city’s Second Ward this November, received numerous endorsements this past week.

Barkenhagen, a prominent business owner and president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, has been endorsed by the Glens Falls Democratic Party, the Warren County Democratic Party and the Working Families Party.

He also laid out several ideas for the ward, which is currently represented by Democrat Bill Collins, who is running an unopposed campaign to succeed Mayor Dan Hall.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barkenhagen said he would work to secure additional funding for local parks, and work to regain control of Crockwell Pond, where he hopes to create a nature preserve that will include the former Glens Falls Tennis and Swim Club, which was purchased by the city in 2018.

He added that he would also recruit new businesses and create a private fund to help elderly and other citizens with tasks, including shoveling, raking and painting.

For more information on Barkenhagen’s campaign visit: votebarkenhagen.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.