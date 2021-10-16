Barkenhagen, Landry vie for city's Second Ward

GLENS FALLS — With 2nd Ward Common Councilman Bill Collins poised to become the city’s next mayor, the race to fill his seat features two candidates with deep ties to the community and a similar vision.

Republican Robert Landry is taking on Democrat Robin Barkenhagen in a race the pits two of the city’s staunchest advocates against each other.

Collins, who has represented the ward for two terms, is running an unopposed mayoral campaign.

Both Barkenhagen and Landry are actively involved in the community, having worked with various nonprofits, business groups and city officials throughout the years.

Landry, who was born and raised in the city, is recently retired after a nearly 25-year career with the Glens Falls Housing Authority — where he started on the maintenance crew and worked his way up to executive director.

Prior to his retirement, Landry help secure a $69 million public-private partnership to rehab the authority’s aging high-rises and rebuild the LaRose Gardens housing facility.

After briefly considering a run for county supervisor, he focused his attention on the city in order to continue the progress that has been made in recent years and to help ensure Glens Falls remains the family-friendly city he grew up in.

“I was contacted by some residents of the city and a couple of community leaders who felt the skill set I had developed working with the Housing Authority, which had me working very closely with the city, would make me a better representative on the council, and, after giving that some thought, I agreed,” he said.

Barkenhagen, who ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2017 to be the city’s at-large representative against Jane Reid, has owned and operated 42 Degrees, a smoke shop currently located along Glen Street in the heart of downtown, since 2009.

For the past two years, he’s served as the president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, a downtown business group that hosts a number of community events throughout the year, including the annual spring cleanup, Take a Bite and Boo2You, among others.

Since losing in the last election, Barkenhagen has stayed active in city politics, becoming a staple at Common Council meetings and staying abreast to city issues through meetings and conversations with city officials.

“I don’t think anyone is more primed to take over this position than myself,” he said. “I decided when I lost in 2017 that I wasn’t just going to walk away. … I go to every council meeting, I know every issue, I know every little budget line that gets moved around. I’m there and I’m participating.”

The candidates share a similar vision when it comes to investing in city neighborhoods, remaining business friendly amid a surging pandemic and prioritizing housing needs, which they say is key in ensuring the city's future growth.

Barkenhagen is also looking to continue to city's climate-change initiatives, while Barkenhagen would like to step up on code enforcement throughout the city.

But the pair have differing opinions when it comes consolidating services with Warren County.

Landry said he would make no changes to the city's police and fire departments, noting residents enjoy the services.

But Barkenhagen said he believes the city should look into consolidating the police department with the Warren County Sheriff's Office and said he would pursue a merger study.

The idea has been looked into before, though support for the proposal has failed to gain steam.

Barkenhagen noted the the idea is unpopular among residents and emphasized, if elected, he would not vote in favor of any plan that constituents are opposed to.

Still, he noted any way the city could reduce the tax burden is worth taking a look at.

"Ultimately, at the end of the day, if the people don't want it, you can't shove it down their throats and I wouldn't shove it down their throats," he said.

A similar vision

While the two candidates have their differences, their vision for the city often intersects.

Both believe Glens Falls is on the right track and that the current administration has positioned the city well for future growth. They noted, however, that additional investments are needed in the neighborhoods, where they believe investment has lagged compared to the downtown area.

Pursuing grant opportunities to repair sidewalks, repave roads and improve water and sewer infrastructure is a top priority of both candidates, who believe the city’s $12 million in American Rescue Plan funds can ensure infrastructure improvements get done.

“Twelve million dollars from the federal government is a dream come true,” Landry said. “However, I think the city, before it spends any of it, needs to sit down and find out where there are areas where there aren’t funds available from either the state or the federal government that need to be addressed in the city and those monies can be spent to do that.”

Barkenhagen believes the city has so far made good use of the funds and believes the money provides an opportunity to invest in outdoor recreation, affordable housing and infrastructure upgrades going forward.

Both candidates agree that neighborhood parks are in need of upgrades and would actively pursue ways to convert the old Glens Falls Tennis & Swim Club property along East Sanford Street into a public outdoor space for residents. The 6.4-acre property was acquired by the city in 2018.

Barkenhagen added he would like the city to regain control of Crockwell Pond, currently owned by SUNY Adirondack, and turn the property into a nature preserve and create a walking path to the tennis and swim property.

“There are a lot of parks just in Ward 2 and I think updates on all of them are needed,” he said. “It’s time for that.”

Expanding housing

Expanding housing options and the reach of the Greater Glens Falls Transit buses is also something both candidates said is necessary for the city to grow.

Landry believes his knowledge from his time at the Housing Authority gives him the knowledge needed to address the issue and said he would like to see surrounding communities step up as well.

There’s room for the city to grow, but he noted the city’s small size complicates matters.

He would also work with the city’s code enforcement agency to crack down on absentee landlords and ensure everyone who does live in the city has a quality place to live.

“I’d like to see the town of Queensbury step forward and build some more affordable housing close to Glens Falls within the transit system because it’s needed,” Landry said. “Every effort should be made to get more affordable housing in the area, but not just limited to the city of Glens Falls.”

Barkenhagen said he would also pursue expanding the transit system, which he believes will help grow the city and help further address the issue of climate change.

While room to add housing is limited in the Second Ward, he noted there are ample opportunities along South and Warren streets to expand, and believes more apartments can be added to buildings downtown.

Adding affordable housing will not only bring additional residents to the city, but will help address employment needs for local businesses, and create additional sales tax revenue.

He said he would look into using American Rescue Plan funds to help subsidize affordable housing projects in order to drive down rental costs.

“We definitely have plenty of room to grow right now even though we’re small,” Barkenhagen said. “We can always grow up. Buildings can get taller. I think the buildings we have downtown, I think we need more apartments in.”

Election day is Nov. 2.

