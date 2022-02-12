Barbecue cook-off provides family fun at Winter Carnival

LAKE GEORGE — The rising prices of chicken wings have forced the organizers of the Lake George Winter Carnival to change its final cook-off competition to macaroni and cheese.

Jessyca Darrah, vice president of the Lake George Winter Carnival, said each year there are four different cook-off competitions that take place where local restaurants battle it out to determine who the cook-off champion for the category is. Usually the four categories include chili, barbecue, chowder and chicken wings.

The chicken wings event was set for the last weekend of the monthlong festival. Darrah said the organizers decided to make the switch to macaroni and cheese.

“The restaurants all donate this food to us, so we can give back to the community with everything we do,” Darrah said.

Saturday’s event was barbecue. Darrah was handing out barbecue in the Shepard Park Amphitheater for folks to eat as people waited in line going up the hill at the park.

The goal for each cook-off is to give people between 12 to 15 different restaurants to choose from in their voting. The winners are posted to the Lake George Winter Carnival Facebook page.

Darrah also runs the hot chocolate bar at the carnival. The bar is open every Saturday throughout the month starting at 5:30 p.m. until the hot chocolate is gone.

People can secure a souvenir mug by purchasing a presale ticket online at lgwintercarnival.ticketleap.com.

“There’s a different mug each weekend to make sure that people are getting something fun each weekend,” Darrah said.

Even when the presale tickets are sold out there is a standby line for people to still receive some hot chocolate.

Chesyca’s Vision

Darrah’s 11-year-old daughter Chesyca started a program called “Chesyca’s Vision.”

Her daughter gave a presentation to members and officers of the Lake George Winter Carnival Committee.

“A lot of children can’t afford to play sports. They can’t afford to travel, they can’t afford the equipment,” Darrah said.

The fund will help youths who are in need of assistance for athletics. It will also create a viable option for them to access fundraising for themselves or for a team as well.

An outside group or agency is set up at the cook-off each week. A portion of the proceeds that they receive for what they are selling goes back into “Chesyca’s Vision.”

On Saturday, Stephen B. Ames, who is a traumatic brain injury survivor, was selling his book “I Just Held The Leash” for $17 per copy. The book tells the story of Ames and his dog Casey who provided therapy dog services from 2007 through 2013.

Ames elected to have all of his profits from Saturday go back into “Chesyca’s Vision” or the Rotary foundation.

“It’s a really great thing, and we are hoping to see that grow,” Darrah said.

Family-friendly atmosphere

Darrah said that one of the goals of the Lake George Winter Carnival is to create a family atmosphere.

“We’re about giving people the opportunity to disconnect from social media. Give ourselves a break, just a little,” she said. “We’ve spent two years in that and we need to be outside again.”

Bobbi Clark and Ross Levey, residents of Syracuse, were visiting the Winter Carnival from the first time. They had their tray full of local barbecue to vote for their favorites.

Clark said that they were able to catch a glimpse of the Ice Castles, and said that they were a beautiful sight. Levey said that his favorite part of the area was the view of the mountains.

“We’re very excited. It’s been a lot of fun,” Clark said. “Everything has been great; we’ll have some hot cocoa later. It’s just been really nice.”

“Everyone has been really nice,” Levey said.

Darrah was happy to hear that visitors from outside of the area are recognizing the friendliness and having a good time.

“That makes me so happy. We’re literally trying to change things as we go, try to make it easier for people” she said.

Check the Lake George Winter Carnival’s Facebook page for the announcement of the winners of the barbecue cook-off and any scheduling changes for upcoming events.

The Lake George Winter Carnival continues Sunday, and every weekend in February.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

