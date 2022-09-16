Banned book readings and music at Crandall Library

GLENS FALLS — To kick-off National Banned Book Week, Crandall Library is hosting a free program titled “Defending the Freedom to Read and Write” from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Monday in the Christine McDonald Community Room.

Five local authors will be featured, reading not from their own work but from excerpts of a banned book of their choice. In addition, Dan Berggren will perform two original songs celebrating creative expression. Barbara Lombardo will serve as master of ceremonies.

The aim of the program is to recognize the value of all literature, increase public awareness of the censorship occurring today and encourage action to preserve access to so-called controversial books.

The banned book reading at Caffe Lena in August filled the folk venue, and 30 people were closed out. This shorter version of the event will afford others the opportunity to support freedom of speech and creative expression.

Author-readers are Rachel R, Baum, Pam Collins, Lale Davidson, Patricia A. Nugent, and Jan Marin Tramontano. Their own published books will be for sale at the event as well. Titles to be read include “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl,” “Beloved” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

For more information, call the library at 518-792-6508 ext. 3.