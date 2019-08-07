ALBANY — The Glens Falls man accused of robbing a bank in Lake George was supposed to stand trial starting Monday. But for the sixth time in less than a year, the case was postponed and trial rescheduled.
Nelson L. Gouge Sr. was to face a U.S. District Court jury this week for the Jan. 12, 2018 holdup of the Trustco Bank branch in Lake George, but the trial has been postponed until Oct. 7 for reasons that weren't specified in court records.
District Judge Mae D'Agostino granted another continuance of the case at the request of defense counsel Lawrence Elmen, to allow the lawyers involved to "prepare for trial."
Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick said no further explanation was available for the latest adjournment.
"It's scheduled for Oct. 7 and it looks like a firm date," Southwick said.
Elmen did not return a phone call for comment.
Gouge. 47, faces a federal bank robbery count for the theft of $4,301 from the Lake George bank after he handed a teller a threatening note. But enough of the robber's face was visible from surveillance camera images so that numerous police and correction officers in the region who had dealt with him over the years concluded it was Gouge.
He was arrested the next day at a motel in South Glens Falls. Some of the money was recovered.
Gouge was sentenced July 26 to 6 to 12 years in state prison for repeated assaults of his then-girlfriend in Glens Falls before the bank holdup.
He pleaded guilty last fall to a 12-count indictment that included felony counts of aggravated criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, criminal contempt, misdemeanor assault and non-criminal harassment for a variety of violent incidents in 2017. He then sought to withdraw the guilty pleas, but Warren County Judge John Hall denied the request.
Because of the pending bank robbery case, he remained in Warren County Jail on Tuesday instead of being taken to state prison.
