Bank robbery forces Glens Falls schools into lockout

GLENS FALLS — An active manhunt for a bank robber late Monday morning forced Glens Falls schools into a lockout.

As of 10:40 a.m. Monday, all the schools in the district went into lockout, while the local police force searched for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Glens Falls National Bank on Broad Street.

In a message posted on the Glens Falls City School District website, officials said: "All schools’ students and staff members are safe, accounted for, and continuing their day inside the building with all doors and windows secure. The lockouts will be lifted when we are notified by police that their activity has ended."

School officials said their lockout procedures are followed in response to "an actual or potential threat from outside the building."

The lockout forces all students and staff to remain inside the building, while all exterior doors are locked, and classes continue as usual inside the school.

School officials said they will update families and the community when the situation is resolved.

