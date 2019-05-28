{{featured_button_text}}
The rap, rock and reggae combination 311 have announced they will play the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on July 16. 

 Courtesy photo

GLENS FALLS — The rap, rock and reggae band 311 have added the Cool Insuring Arena as a stop for their summer tour.

The band will play on Tuesday, July 16, at 9 p.m., the arena announced Tuesday morning.

The tour accompanies the release of their 13th studio album, "Voyager," set to go on sale in June. 

The show will feature special guests The Interrupters, Dreamers and Bikini Trill. 

Tickets start at $34.50 and fan club presale tickets will be available at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets for the public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

