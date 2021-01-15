Ballston Spa man killed after vehicle struck by two tractor-trailers

QUEENSBURY — A Ballston Spa man was killed on Thursday after his vehicle was struck by two-tractor trailers on the Northway.

State police responded to the accident just before 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes south of Exit 19 in Queensbury. A preliminary investigation has determined that Jacob M. Ladouceur, 29, was traveling south, when he changed lanes into the path of a tractor-trailer traveling south.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 26-year-old Bruno Thibert, of Quebec, Canada, was not available to avoid the collision and struck Ladoceur in the rear passenger side of his vehicle, according to a news release.

Ladouceur lost control of his vehicle and was struck by another tractor-trailer driven by 54-year-old Vimalendran Velautham, who is also from Quebec. Ladouceur’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned in a wooded area, police said.

Ladouceur was declared dead at the scene.

