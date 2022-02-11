 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ballston Spa man arrested Thursday on sex abuse charges

Oliver Lovera

Lovera

 Provided photo

KINGSBURY — A 23-year-old man from Ballston Spa was arrested Thursday on multiple sex abuse charges.

While residing in the town of Kingsbury, Oliver Lovera allegedly had sexual contact with two young girls, both under the age of 11, over the course of several years, according to Sheriff Jeff Murphy. 

The Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Lovera after the incident was  reported recently, according to a press release. 

Lovera was charged with two counts of sex abuse, a felony. He is also facing misdemeanor charges including two counts of forcible touching and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child younger than 17 years old.

Lovera later posted bail and was released. He is scheduled for court in Kingsbury at a later date. 

