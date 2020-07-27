Ballston Lake funeral home hosts drive-through wakes

“Why are you going to come see me on a TV screen?” he wondered.

One of his older sisters was actually organizing the wake so he remained the “silent critic,” he said.

But now he’s praising the concept.

“I left preferring it this way,” said Murphy who lives in Clifton Park.

Not only was it a workaround to the pandemic restrictions but he said the configuration in some ways allows for more interaction between friends and families.

Rather than a traditional wake, where people stand on line and are greeted one by one, a car full of visitors and family members can converse all at once.

Staying in the car can also ease some of the awkwardness and formality that can come with a wake. Sanvidge joked that visitors could even drive up in pajamas if they wanted to although she’s not sure anyone has. On a more serious note, people have dropped off gifts like cookies and other items when they visited.

The vehicles have to wait their turn in the parking lot to go through the carport and are called up via an FM radio frequency.

Murphy’s wake was the third one Sanvidge's business hosted using the drive-through concept and so far, it has done a dozen.