Ballot line for Argyle mayor goes unfilled again

Argyle’s current mayor, Wes Clark, will not be running for reelection on Tuesday, and no one has filed a petition to run for the seat. The village will have to rely on write-in votes to fill the vacancy.

“He said if there is a write-in vote for him, he will decline it,” said Joyann Stimpson, Argyle’s village clerk.

“So it’s an open thing there,” Stimpson added.

This is not the first time the village of Argyle was in this position. The village did not have anyone on the ballot for mayor in 1992, 1994 and 2020.

“He has served the board very well,” Stimpson said about Clark.

Clark had previously served as mayor for 10 years and then as a trustee.

Stimpson noted that there is a candidate who is interested in the mayoral position, but the person was too late in submitting a petition. She also noted that this person is interested in being a write-in candidate.

There are also two trustee positions on the ballot in the village.

Trustee Cher McCotter is stepping down after 12 years of being on the board. She will retire and travel, according to Stimpson. Ian Hamilton is running for her vacant position.

Incumbent trustee Charles Edwards is running unopposed for his seat.

Other villages

It’s going to be a quiet election cycle for villages in the region.

For the villages that are voting on Tuesday (noon to 9 p.m.), the candidates — most are trustee positions — are incumbents who are running unopposed.

A few municipalities in Washington County have opted for a four-year election cycle. The village of South Glens Falls in Saratoga County has a four-year election cycle as well.

South Glens Falls and most other villages in Saratoga County, including Corinth and Schuylerville, do not have an election this year, except for the village of Victory.

Victory will be voting for one trustee position Tuesday.

“We only have one person running for a four-year-term trustee. That person is our present trustee, Leslie Dennison,” said Victory Deputy Village Clerk JoAnn Bielkiewicz.

Dennison is running uncontested.

In the village of Cambridge, two incumbent trustees, Stephen Robertson and Amy Mantzey-Walsh, are running unopposed to keep their seats.

In the village of Fort Edward, two trustees, David Cutler and John Boucher Jr., are both running unopposed.

In Hudson Falls, incumbent trustee Dan Hogan is running to keep his seat. Longtime village Trustee Robert Cook is not running, and Jeffrey Gaulin is running to fill his seat.

Greenwich Village Board trustees Maria Robinson and Kyle Vandewater will be running to keep their seats. They are both uncontested.

Village Judge Rachel Clouthier will be running to finish the remainder of a four-year term after she was appointed in January 2020 when Judge Barbara Roberts had to step down due to health reasons. Clouthier has two years left of her term once reelected.

In the village of Fort Ann, incumbent Trustee Roy Steves is running unopposed.

Granville and Whitehall do not have elections this year, nor does the village of Lake George, Warren County’s only incorporated village.

Reporter Jana DeCamilla contributed to this report.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

