The record-breaking crowds at the Adirondack Balloon Festival provided a boost to local businesses.
Festival Director Mark Donahue said there was a two-hour wait for breakfast Ambrosia Diner, on Aviation Road in Queensbury and Rathbun’s Maple Sugar House Restaurant in Whitehall ran out of orange juice on Saturday morning.
“Their wait was well over an hour. You couldn’t go anywhere to eat — anywhere,” he said.
Jayme Hobbs, a bartender at Harvest Restaurant on Cronin Road, said the festival boosted business on par with previous weekends.
Bogey’s Pub and Grill, also on Cronin Road, also reported being busy.
Cool Beans, on Quaker Road in Queensbury, had a strong breakfast and lunch business. “We were busy this weekend,” said barista Amber Van Wingerden.
You have free articles remaining.
“I love the balloon festival — being able to look at (balloons) up close and personal,” she added.
Hotels were also booked, according to Donahue.
“The 'I Love New York' crew couldn’t find a hotel room. They had to stay in Warrensburg,” he said.
The Hilton Home2 Suites on Aviation Road was sold out Saturday and almost sold out Friday, according to a front desk associate who did not disclose her name.
She said the festival is a nice official end to summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.