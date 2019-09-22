{{featured_button_text}}
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Moonglow

Balloons light up the night as part of the Moonglow during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival 

 Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star

The record-breaking crowds at the Adirondack Balloon Festival provided a boost to local businesses.

Festival Director Mark Donahue said there was a two-hour wait for breakfast Ambrosia Diner, on Aviation Road in Queensbury and Rathbun’s Maple Sugar House Restaurant in Whitehall ran out of orange juice on Saturday morning.

“Their wait was well over an hour. You couldn’t go anywhere to eat — anywhere,” he said.

Jayme Hobbs, a bartender at Harvest Restaurant on Cronin Road, said the festival boosted business on par with previous weekends.

Bogey’s Pub and Grill, also on Cronin Road, also reported being busy.

Cool Beans, on Quaker Road in Queensbury, had a strong breakfast and lunch business. “We were busy this weekend,” said barista Amber Van Wingerden.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

“I love the balloon festival — being able to look at (balloons) up close and personal,” she added.

Hotels were also booked, according to Donahue.

“The 'I Love New York' crew couldn’t find a hotel room. They had to stay in Warrensburg,” he said.

The Hilton Home2 Suites on Aviation Road was sold out Saturday and almost sold out Friday, according to a front desk associate who did not disclose her name.

She said the festival is a nice official end to summer.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments