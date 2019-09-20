The bright pink and rainbow special shape balloon Allycorn the unicorn made its world debut Friday night at the Warren County airport to much fan fare.
Hudson Falls Intermediate School student Jaiden Smith said she's been coming to the festival for four years, but Allycorn is her favorite balloon so far.
"I love it," Smith said. "I love the colors and of course it's a unicorn."
Jade Monahan, daughter of the balloons owner and pilot Todd Monhan, was the inspiration for the shape and also pitched in on the final design, according to Todd.
Smith said if she could design her own balloon she'd also make a unicorn, but hers would be bright blue instead and have much more glitter.
Making it work
The Adirondack Balloon Festival is fueled by volunteers and one of the most dedicated is Queensbury resident Tim Hoffman.
Whether its helping in the merch tent, getting levels right for the sound stage or getting balloons in the air, Hoffman does it all.
"I love the hands-on part," he said. "Putting the balloon up, getting it down and seeing the kids faces, it's all great."
He said he got involved initially when his son saw the event online and wanted a closer look. Once he got involved though, he knew he wanted to stick with it.
"I'll keep coming back every year till I cant," Hoffman said.
Zonta celebrates 100 years
Empowering women is the mission of the Zonta Club, founded in Buffalo in 1919.
The club has organized the vendor side of the Adirondack Balloon festival for the past decade and chairperson of the fall craft show Chris Legg said she has seen it all during that time.
"I've seen good weather and bad weather and everything else," Legg said. "But it's the people here that are great."
She said the partnership with the balloon festival has been mutually beneficial, with the number of vendors growing each year as the crowds have swelled.
The fair started with just eight in 2009, but this years craft fair has more than 50, a new record.
All money raised by the Zonta Club goes to investing in women whether it be scholarships, women's health or anti-violence against women campaigns.
Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.
