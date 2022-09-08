Balloon Festival returns this month

The 49th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The free, family-friendly event offers four days of craft, souvenir and food vendors and hot air balloon flights at Crandall Park in Glens Falls and Warren County airport in Queensbury.

This year's details have not yet been released, but a spokesperson for the festival said they would be coming soon.

The website does offer a list of balloon pilots offering rides to the public, with reservations. The list includes 48 photos of balloons and the contact information for the pilots.

The event and parking are free, with proceeds of official programs and apparel donated to the festival, but this year VIP parking passes are also available for purchase.

The VIP passes, sold and distributed by Warren County, are designed to get attendees in and out of the festival quicker via an alternate entrance and exit. The VIP passes can be found at www.adirondackballoonfest.org.

Since the early 1970s, the festival has called Glens Falls and Queensbury home, beginning at the SUNY Adirondack campus but quickly became too large for the college to accommodate.

According to the festival's website, the event now brings in more than 150,000 people over the four days.

The festival's website is also advertising for spots still available for vendors in the on-site craft fair, as well as the opportunity to participate in 50th Anniversary Pilot Memoir Book for next year's event.

The festival was never canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was reduced from the normal number — about 100 balloons, to only 50, in 2021.