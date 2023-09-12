The Adirondack Balloon Festival organizing committee is planning a sky-high celebration for its 50th Anniversary this year, and it is so large, much of what is happening this year is not sustainable into the future, the leadership says.

Balloon Festival board chair Mark Donahue said the organization which is run totally by volunteers, has been saving what money it could over the last few years and has asked for more money from donors and sponsors to pull off what the group hopes will be a 50th-year send-off.

“It’s truly a balloon festival on steroids,” Donahue said in an interview Sunday Sept. 10, adding later, “We can’t continue to do it this way.”

The weekend is a day longer than most years and, starting Wednesday Sept. 20, includes a cocktail reception and moonglow event — a time when balloons inflate after dark and burn their fuel without lifting off, making the fabric glow. Held at the Hiland Country Club on Haviland Road in Queensbury, it will celebrate the long-term volunteers, pilots and businesses who have supported the event.

Amy LaPoint, a festival organizer, has written a book, “Pilot Memoirs,” that tells the stories of 92 pilots who have flown their balloons over Warren County since the beginning. It took her four-and-a-half years to write.

“There are interviews with them. It’s their history. It’s some of their memories from the festival. It’s how they got into ballooning,” she said. “And there’s quite a few who got into ballooning because of this event.”

Local artist Lynn Benevento will unveil a special painting created for the 50th anniversary.

The book and other merchandise will be on sale at most locations throughout the festival that runs Sept. 20 to Sept. 24. The painting will be auctioned off with all the proceeds going to the festival.

“I asked her (Beneveto) to do this in January…she said no” because she had not painted in about two years, Donahue said. But she ran the balloon festival arts sales and had painted many balloon- and festival-themed works in the past. “Five minutes later, the phone rings, and her exact quote was, ‘I cannot say no to you.’”

The painting features many balloons that have made the festival what it is — such as “The Spirit of Glens Falls — and one in particular is that of balloonist Tom Ford who died earlier this year.

“She painted Tom on the ground, landing,” Donahue said.

Still, Donahue worried that the festival, which has been having troubles financially since the pandemic, will struggle into the future.

“It’s concerning because the ability to raise money is not what it was,” he said.

An example he said was the Warren County occupancy tax, which is a tax on hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfasts, and app-based rentals such as Airbnb. The aim generally of the occupancy tax is to support events that draw people from out of town to rent a room for a night or two in the area. He estimated that the event draws about 200,000 people over the course of the weekend. It’s often called “the bed tax.”

“They gave us $50,000. I asked for $90,000,” he said of the county’s occupancy tax committee.

“This is the only event of this magnitude that runs this way,” he said. It is the third-largest balloon festival in the country, and the only one that is run completely by volunteers.

They are expecting 97 pilots including five from Europe.

“We haven’t had this many in years,” he said.

The festival pays for the pilots, crews and balloons to come. The organization pays for the hotels, propane, some food and other needs in order to draw the balloons to the county.

“We’re not a Glens Falls event anymore. We’re not a regional event. We’re a national event,” he said.

Other features of the festival include the Thursday evening opening parade from downtown Glens Falls to Crandall Park with inflation of the 50th anniversary, birthday-cake-shaped balloon, musical performances and a moonglow event.

Friday Sept. 22 at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury, the gates open to the public at 3 p.m. with food vendors, the Zonta craft fair, exhibitors, kid-friendly activities, musical performances, and a flight of 70-plus balloons at about 5:30 p.m.

Saturday morning, Sept. 23 the airport gates open at 4:30 a.m. and a bit later, a special “dawn patrol” event that will see balloons lift off in the pre-dawn hours.

In our original publication, we listed Amy LaPoint as Amy Donahue, saying she was the wife of Mark Donahue. We were wrong in both instances. We apologize for the error to those involved. — Steve Thurston, Editor