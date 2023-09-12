The Adirondack Balloon Festival organizing committee is planning a sky-high celebration for its 50th Anniversary this year, and it is so large, much of what is happening this year is not sustainable into the future, the leadership says.

Balloon Festival board chair Mark Donahue said the organization, which is run totally by volunteers, has been saving what money it could over the last few years and has asked for more money from donors and sponsors to pull off what the group hopes will be a great 50th-year send-off.

“It’s truly putting a balloon festival on steroids,” Donahue said in an interview Sunday Sept. 10, adding later, “We can’t continue to do it this way.”

The weekend is a day longer than most years and, starting Wednesday Sept. 20, includes a cocktail reception and moonglow event — a time when balloons inflate after dark and burn their fuel without lifting off, making the fabric glow. Held at the Hiland Country Club on Haviland Road in Queensbury, it will celebrate the long-term volunteers, pilots, and businesses who have supported the event.

Amy Donahue, Mark’s wife and a festival organizer, has written a book, “Pilot Memoirs,” that tells the stories of 92 pilots who have flow their balloons over Warren County since the beginning. It took her about four-and-a-half years to write.

“There are interviews with them. It’s their history. It’s some of their memories from the festival. It’s how they got into ballooning,” she said. “And there’s quite a few of who got into ballooning because of this event.”

Local artist Lynn Benevento will unveil a special painting created for the 50th anniversary.

The book and other merchandise will be on sale at most location throughout the festival that runs until

The painting will be auctioned off with all the proceeds going to the festival.

“I asked her (Beneveto) to do this in January…she said no,” because she had not painted in about two years, Donahue said. But she ran the balloon festival arts sales and had painted many balloon- and festival-themed paintings in the past. “Five minutes later the phone rings, and her exact quote was, ‘I can’t say no to you’.”

The painting features the balloons of many that have made the festival what it is — such as “The Spirit of Glens Falls” — and one in particular is that of balloonist Tom Ford who died earlier this year.

“She painted Tom on the ground, landing,” Donahue said.

Still Donahue worries that the festival, which has been having troubles financially since the pandemic, will struggle into the future.

“It’s concerning because the ability to raise money is not what it was,” he said. An example he said was the Warren County occupancy tax, which is a tax on hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfasts and app-based rentals such as Airbnb, and which is doled out to events such as the balloon festival, which draws people to the area. He estimated that this event draws about 200,000 people over the course of the weekend.

“They gave us $50,000. I asked for $90,000,” he said of the county bed-tax committee.

“This is the only event of this magnitude that’s run this way,” he said of the all-volunteer event. It is the third largest balloon festival in the country, and the only one of this size that is run completely by volunteers. They are expecting 97 pilots, including five from Europe.

“We haven’t had this many in years,” he said.

The festival pays for the pilots, crews and balloons to come. The festival organization pays for hotels, propane, some food and other needs in order to draw the balloons to the county.

“We’re not a Glens Falls event anymore. We’re not even a regional event. We’re a national event,” he said.

Other features of the festival include the Thursday evening opening parade from Downtown Glens Falls to Crandall Park with inflation of the 50th anniversary special birthday-cake-shaped balloon, musical performances, and a moonglow event. Friday Sept. 22 at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury, the gates open to public at 3 p.m. with food vendors, the Zonta craft fair, exhibitors, kids activities musical performance and a flight of 70-plus balloons at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday morning, Sept. 23 gates at the airport open at 4:30 a.m. and a special Dawn Patrol event. See https://www.adirondackballoonfest.org/ for the full schedule.