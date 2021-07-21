Ballet icon Oleg Briansky, founder of local dance studios, dies at 91

Seipel described Briansky as a “gentleman” who was sophisticated and a lot of fun.

“This is a man who knew so many famous people, but if he was with any of us, it was like we were the only people he knew,” Seipel said. “He was totally sincere, delightful to be with, and had very, very high standards with dance. You always knew a Briansky student.”

Briansky hired Carlene Poster to take over the Glens Falls studio in 1981. Poster inherited the third floor at 144 Glen St., including all the old black-and-white photographs of Briansky and the ballerinas he partnered over his expansive international ballet career.

Poster described Briansky as “truly charming.”

“Just a very, very classy, charming gentleman,” Poster said.

Even his constructive criticism was charming, she said.

“He was very, very kind, talented, world renowned, humble, truly, truly charming, genuine,” Poster said. “I don’t think anyone’s got a bad thing to say about him.”

In the studio, the Russian-trained Briansky was a clean technician, she added, but his instruction was neither harsh nor insulting.