Ballet dancers find a safe place at Silver Bay

"Last year, most of our tours were canceled, everything," said Kyle Pickles, the company's associate general manager. "We're set up to perform on stage. ... What do you do when no one can allow that to happen? How do you actually do the thing you're set up to do?"

"The dancers couldn't even practice," he said. "All of our work is partner work. People are within each other's space."

That first week in September, dancers were trying to get back into performance shape after spending weeks working out in their living rooms and kitchens — sometimes alone, sometimes with encouragement from an online instructor, Pickles said.

At the end of the residency, the new works were performed and filmed for online screening at the company's annual fall gala, which was held virtually.

"It did go well, we made it to the end. Human nature made it hard. You were finally dancing again on a dance floor with space, and you can move around.

"I think there was this interplay of, 'I want to be safe, I want this to happen, these are my friends.'

"We had to remind people, 'You can't let your guard down, if someone gets sick with COVID, this whole thing gets shut down," Pickles said.