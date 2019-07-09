LAKE GEORGE — A Queensbury man was arrested on felony driving while intoxicated charges after a car he was driving was pulled over for loud exhaust early Tuesday, police said.
Zachary K. French, 34, was stopped by State Police on the access road to the Northway's Exit 22 just after 2 a.m., according to a State Police news release.
Troopers determined French was intoxicated, and a breath test found he had a blood alcohol content of 0.19 percent, more than double the 0.08 percent threshold for intoxication, police said.
He also has a prior DWI conviction within 10 years, which resulted in felony counts of DWI, aggravated DWI and a ticket for inadequate exhaust, records show.
French was released pending prosecution in Lake George Town Court.
