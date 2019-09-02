{{featured_button_text}}
Back to school

Working on Wednesday on the front lawn of Argyle Central School, maintenance crew members, from left, Bob Ellis, Landen Weaver and Glenn Bristol put the finishing touches on a new high-resolution LED signboard that was scheduled to be operational by the end of the day, and just in time for the new school year. Messages and images can be activated on the device.

 Bruce Squiers, Special to The Post-Star

The implementation of new infrastructure and technology always poses a challenge, but school districts across the region are ready for summer break to wrap up and students to get back in the classroom.

Several districts have had major changes this summer ranging from new traffic patterns to entirely new sections of a school building, and Queensbury Union Free School District Superintendent Doug Huntley said getting students off on the right foot is always a top priority.

“We’re really emphasizing the integration of technology into teaching and learning this year,” Huntley said. “That’s a top priority to get the district underway and start on a smooth note.”

Area students go back to school

Field 1 Field 2
District Start date
Abraham Wing Wed. Sept 4
Argyle Thur. Sept 5
Bolton Thur. Sept 5
Cambridge Wed. Sept 4
Corinth Thur. Sept 5
Fort Ann Wed. Sept 4
Fort Edward Thur. Sept 5
Glens Falls Wed. Sept 4
Granville Thur. Sept 5
Greenwich Thur. Sept 5
Hadley-Luzerne Thur. Sept 5
Hartford Wed. Sept 4
Hudson Falls Wed. Sept 4
Indian Lake Tue. Sept 3
Johnsburg Wed. Sept 4
Lake George Thur. Sept 5
Long Lake Wed. Sept 4
Minerva Wed. Sept 4
Newcomb Tue. Sept 3
North Warren Wed. Sept 4
Putnam Tue. Sept 3
Queensbury Thur. Sept 5
Salem Wed. Sept 4
Schroon Lake Wed. Sept 4
Schuylerville Thur. Sept 5
South Glens Falls Thur. Sept 5
Ticonderoga Thur. Sept 5
Warrensburg Wed. Sept 4
Whitehall Thur. Sept 5

Huntley said the district is already one-to-one with Google Chromebooks but all students, except eighth and twelfth graders, will receive updated, touch-screen laptops this coming school year as part of being a Google Reference District.

In addition to new personal devices, many classrooms have received Jamboards, a modern whiteboard that allows students or teachers to cast their device to a monitor allowing others to collaborate on a project at the same time.

Huntley said these kinds of devices can bring learning alive for students and teachers in the district will continue to undergo professional development to get the most out of them going forward.

In addition to new technology, high school students will be walking into a building that looks drastically different than it did this time last year. The Legacy 2020 capital project is almost completed and, by October, students will be able to take advantage of everything the new-look school has to offer, according to Huntley.

Sections of South High will also look quite different for students, as they will be stepping into a freshly built science wing, completed this summer in the second phase of South Glens Falls Central School District’s capital project that will wrap up next summer.

Superintendent Kristine Orr also said she thinks new technology and learning spaces can increase student engagement and it will be a top goal to utilize as many aspects of the new rooms and other new spaces in the district as possible.

She said the district will also be working around continuing renovations as the year goes on, culminating in the final phase of the district’s project that will take place next summer.

Fort Edward Union Free School District Superintendent Dan Ward said his district will also have to adapt after major summer renovations, but discussions around a possible merger study will be a challenge unique to his district over the next year

He said he expects it will require a great deal of attention and engagement to make sure everyone stays informed about the process.

“We did have a discussion at our August board meeting about the pre-merger study and the board’s asked me to schedule a public forum to allow people to come and express their concerns or questions,” Ward said.

He said he and the board agreed it is very important to get input from the community before moving forward in any way and address concerns as directly as possible.

In addition to the forum, which will be held sometime before November, residents will also have the opportunity to voice their opinions online if unable to attend the forum.

“We need to know what people are thinking,” Ward said. “In the end it has to go to a community vote, and this would help people decide if it even should go to a vote or not.”

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

