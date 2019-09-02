The implementation of new infrastructure and technology always poses a challenge, but school districts across the region are ready for summer break to wrap up and students to get back in the classroom.
Several districts have had major changes this summer ranging from new traffic patterns to entirely new sections of a school building, and Queensbury Union Free School District Superintendent Doug Huntley said getting students off on the right foot is always a top priority.
“We’re really emphasizing the integration of technology into teaching and learning this year,” Huntley said. “That’s a top priority to get the district underway and start on a smooth note.”
Area students go back to school
|Field 1
|Field 2
|District
|Start date
|Abraham Wing
|Wed. Sept 4
|Argyle
|Thur. Sept 5
|Bolton
|Thur. Sept 5
|Cambridge
|Wed. Sept 4
|Corinth
|Thur. Sept 5
|Fort Ann
|Wed. Sept 4
|Fort Edward
|Thur. Sept 5
|Glens Falls
|Wed. Sept 4
|Granville
|Thur. Sept 5
|Greenwich
|Thur. Sept 5
|Hadley-Luzerne
|Thur. Sept 5
|Hartford
|Wed. Sept 4
|Hudson Falls
|Wed. Sept 4
|Indian Lake
|Tue. Sept 3
|Johnsburg
|Wed. Sept 4
|Lake George
|Thur. Sept 5
|Long Lake
|Wed. Sept 4
|Minerva
|Wed. Sept 4
|Newcomb
|Tue. Sept 3
|North Warren
|Wed. Sept 4
|Putnam
|Tue. Sept 3
|Queensbury
|Thur. Sept 5
|Salem
|Wed. Sept 4
|Schroon Lake
|Wed. Sept 4
|Schuylerville
|Thur. Sept 5
|South Glens Falls
|Thur. Sept 5
|Ticonderoga
|Thur. Sept 5
|Warrensburg
|Wed. Sept 4
|Whitehall
|Thur. Sept 5
Huntley said the district is already one-to-one with Google Chromebooks but all students, except eighth and twelfth graders, will receive updated, touch-screen laptops this coming school year as part of being a Google Reference District.
In addition to new personal devices, many classrooms have received Jamboards, a modern whiteboard that allows students or teachers to cast their device to a monitor allowing others to collaborate on a project at the same time.
Huntley said these kinds of devices can bring learning alive for students and teachers in the district will continue to undergo professional development to get the most out of them going forward.
In addition to new technology, high school students will be walking into a building that looks drastically different than it did this time last year. The Legacy 2020 capital project is almost completed and, by October, students will be able to take advantage of everything the new-look school has to offer, according to Huntley.
Sections of South High will also look quite different for students, as they will be stepping into a freshly built science wing, completed this summer in the second phase of South Glens Falls Central School District’s capital project that will wrap up next summer.
WHITEHALL — Not all first days of school are created equal.
Superintendent Kristine Orr also said she thinks new technology and learning spaces can increase student engagement and it will be a top goal to utilize as many aspects of the new rooms and other new spaces in the district as possible.
She said the district will also be working around continuing renovations as the year goes on, culminating in the final phase of the district’s project that will take place next summer.
Fort Edward Union Free School District Superintendent Dan Ward said his district will also have to adapt after major summer renovations, but discussions around a possible merger study will be a challenge unique to his district over the next year
He said he expects it will require a great deal of attention and engagement to make sure everyone stays informed about the process.
“We did have a discussion at our August board meeting about the pre-merger study and the board’s asked me to schedule a public forum to allow people to come and express their concerns or questions,” Ward said.
He said he and the board agreed it is very important to get input from the community before moving forward in any way and address concerns as directly as possible.
HUDSON FALLS — First-year students at Hudson Falls High School will have a slightly different experience than previous classes this year, as t…
In addition to the forum, which will be held sometime before November, residents will also have the opportunity to voice their opinions online if unable to attend the forum.
“We need to know what people are thinking,” Ward said. “In the end it has to go to a community vote, and this would help people decide if it even should go to a vote or not.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.