September is Baby Safety Month, and the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is providing baby-proof safety measures and tips to help prevent some of the biggest dangers for babies

“In doing their best to provide safe, caring and loving environments for their growth and development, adults may unwittingly expose children to situations or products that put them in harm’s way,” said New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) Acting Commissioner Suzanne Miles-Gustave.

Practice Safe Sleep Habits: A new law, The Safe Sleep for Babies Act, bans inclined sleepers and crib bumpers for babies. This act outlaws the manufacture, sale or distribution of inclined sleepers and crib bumpers in the U.S. Both products have been attributed to infant sleep-related deaths, including sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Sleep products that incline more than 10 degrees can restrict a baby’s airway. Never leave your baby sleeping or unsupervised in rockers, gliders, bouncers, soothers or swings. Crib bumpers pose a serious risk as a baby can become entangled in the ties or material.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, unintentional suffocation is the leading cause of injury death among infants in the United States, with 82% being attributable to accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed. Make sure you always put your baby to sleep on their back to prevent sudden infant death syndrome.

Safe sleep is as easy as A, Alone in the bed; B, on their Backs; and C in a safe Crib.