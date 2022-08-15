Avid skier Harold McAfee, 99, remembered

QUEENSBURY — The West Mountain skiing community lost a family member last week with the passing of Queensbury resident Harold McAfee at the age of 99.

McAfee was an inspiration to people decades younger than him and was still skiing two winters ago. And he was always known as a guy who was hard to keep up with.

“He’d always lead and we’d try to follow,” said longtime friend Regina Sadler.

Sadler and others were fondly recalling their unique friend, telling stories of his no-nonsense skiing style that didn’t allow for stopping for a chat, like the others wanted to.

“He’d say, ‘I get into a rhythm and once I’m in that rhythm, I can’t stop,” Sadler said.

He also would drive to the mountain wearing his ski boots, she said, despite her telling him it probably isn’t the safest thing to do. He’d tell her he lives close and there are no stop lights to navigate, so no big deal, she said.

Typical Harold, no time for the lodge.

Skiing buddy Jeff Tabor said McAfee was quite a hit with the women in the skiing group also, joking that it was often “Harold and his harem.”

Until just a few years ago, he could be found at the Queensbury mountain almost daily, making multiple runs and forcing his skiing buddies to keep up with him.

When he wasn’t skiing, he was playing men’s league hockey into his 80s and then continued ice dancing when hockey got to be a bit much. He was also a fixture for years at the Queensbury Country Club and then the Hiland Country Club in the summer.

Although pretty tiny in stature, McAfee was very large in life — including his stint fighting in World War II as part of the famed 10th Mountain Division of the U.S. Army. After the war, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service while living on Long Island before retiring and moving here in 1989 with wife Lorraine.

Tabor said McAfee loved his pair of Volkl 84 skis and said he once asked him what it would have been like if had those skis in Italy during the war instead of the primitive skis of the time.

“He said, ‘We woulda kicked their ass in two weeks,’” Tabor recalled with a laugh.

Longtime friend Beth Faller said McAfee didn’t have children, but turned out to be like a second father to her. She said he habit of “adopting people” — and their pets.

Faller said McAfee learned to train dogs in the military and loved to walk neighbors’ dogs. He was referred to her by a friend after she got her puppy, Odin.

Odin quickly grabbed McAfee’s heart, she said, spending days with him while she worked at SUNY Adirondack.

“He’d take Odin in the golf cart at Hiland and let him run on the course, and Hiland tolerated it,” she said with a laugh.

When Lorraine started losing a battle with dementia a few years ago, McAfee’s outside activities slowed down to care for her — and Odin stayed by his side.

“I stopped bringing him home at all. Harold was so close to Odin, I just couldn’t take him home at night,” she said. “I’d go over and visit my dog. I have him back now, but he really became Harold’s dog and I know he misses him.”

Alex Wright, now 28, grew up next to the McAfees in Queensbury and was another of his adoptees.

Wright said McAfee basically taught him everything active — from skiing and skating in the winter to bike riding and golf in the summer, and he stayed involved in his life right up until his death, even getting to meet Wright’s now 8-month-old daughter, Vivian.

“He became a grandfather to me, and a best friend,” Wright said. “He was with me my whole life.”

Like all of McAfee’s friends, Wright had a lot of stories, including a particularly fun one about a trip to Fenway Park to see the Red Sox and the Yankees about five years ago — when he was 94.

“We ran into Boston traffic and had to park quite a ways away from the park,” he said. “He was like, ‘We’re going to miss first pitch.’ Here we are literally running through the streets of Boston, weaving in and out of people, running through people, pushing people. It was so funny.”

Tabor said he once asked McAfee what his secret to active longevity was, and he was quick with an answer: "Bed by 7, meat, potatoes and vegetables, no smoking and no alcohol."

West Mountain hosted a little party for his 99th birthday and at one point during the party, McAfee all of the sudden crouched down and stayed that way, Sadler’s husband, Carl, said.

Other party goers were perplexed.

“Friends were saying ‘Harold! Harold!’ But he didn’t respond,” Carl Sadler said. “Then he got back up and said, ‘I still got it. Thirty-two seconds. That’s how long it takes to get from the top to the bottom. I still got it.’”

West Mountain co-owner Spencer Montgomery called McAfee “an inspiration to all of us at West Mountain, to the skiing community and in general, living life to the fullest regardless of age.”

“He was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed at West,” he said.

McAfee hit a lot of milestones in his life and the Sadlers and Tabor said he really wanted to make it to 100, but fell a little short. Tabor said he planned to ski one run if he got to 100, to say he still could do it.

Wright said people can learn a lot from McAfee, like he did. He said his mentor always stressed to work hard, live life to the fullest and “always make good memories.”

“Once you met him once, you were never going to forget him, that’s for sure,” Wright said.