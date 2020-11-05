Aviation Mall will close on Thanksgiving, spread out holiday sales

QUEENSBURY — Aviation Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving, and many tenants will be offering deals throughout the season to avoid a rush on Black Friday.

Many stores are going to offer exclusive deals during the season instead of a Black Friday sales day, said the mall’s marketing director, Teresa Hanley, in a news release.

“We are seeing the early deals and shoppers and are encouraged by many of our tenants’ plans to break up the traditional, one-day-only, Black Friday rush,” said Hanley. “The spreading-out of sales and deep discounts throughout the entire holiday season should help minimize lines and crowds. The deals to be had will be bigger than ever and available earlier than ever.”

Santa will be at the mall, starting in late November, with new safety protocols. More details will be released before he arrives.

Since some stores set their own hours, customers should check in advance at www.shopaviationmall.com.

Everyone must wear a mask and socially distance at the mall.

