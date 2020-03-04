Aviation Mall wants apartments by closed Sears

QUEENSBURY — Aviation Mall has formally applied for permission to build an apartment complex near the former Sears Auto Center.
The Town Board will discuss the idea at Monday’s meeting. Board members support it and plan to send the request to the Planning Board for a recommendation, which is needed because the Enclosed Shopping Center zone must be changed to allow apartments.
The Planning Board intends to place the item on the agenda this month, which means the Town Board could hold a public hearing on the request as early as April.
Then the mall must go back to the Planning Board with drawings and details about the apartments, for site plan review. In total, the plan is for 150-plus apartments, mostly one and two-bedrooms. But the project would start with one building behind the former Sears, in a large, empty parking lot near the forest. Parking for the units would be underground.
If all goes well, construction could be finished early next year.
“We’re fine with residential. As a matter of fact, we support it,” said Supervisor John Strough at Monday’s workshop meeting, which discussed the proposal. “But we want the mall to remain primarily commercial.”
You have free articles remaining.
The board considered a zone change to allow limited residential. The square footage of the apartment complexes would be no more than 30% of the square footage of the commercial floor area, not counting parking lots and other space.
Senior Planner Stu Baker warned the Town Board that the idea of a 30% limit was new. He couldn’t find examples of it being used in other zones. That makes it “risky,” he said.
He also warned that the rules would apply not just to Pyramid Management Group, which owns 60% of the Enclosed Shopping Center zone. A hotel and a restaurant are also in the zone.
But Pyramid lawyer Jon Lapper dismissed those concerns.
“No one’s going to knock down a hotel to build residential, so we don’t see that as a concern,” he said.
He added that Pyramid accepted a percentage limit on a similar project in Massachusetts.
“The 30% was easy to agree to. Even if it’s novel, they have percentages in other projects,” he said. “It’s not arbitrary. It’s because the town wants to see the mall stay commercial.”
Pyramid’s director of government affairs, David Aitken, added, “Aviation Mall is a mall. We’re looking to put complementary uses there.”
Board members did not seem concerned by the idea of a percentage cap.
“The novelness doesn’t bother me,” Strough said. “It’s changing times. You have to be creative.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.