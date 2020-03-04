Aviation Mall wants apartments by closed Sears

QUEENSBURY — Aviation Mall has formally applied for permission to build an apartment complex near the former Sears Auto Center.

The Town Board will discuss the idea at Monday’s meeting. Board members support it and plan to send the request to the Planning Board for a recommendation, which is needed because the Enclosed Shopping Center zone must be changed to allow apartments.

The Planning Board intends to place the item on the agenda this month, which means the Town Board could hold a public hearing on the request as early as April.

Then the mall must go back to the Planning Board with drawings and details about the apartments, for site plan review. In total, the plan is for 150-plus apartments, mostly one and two-bedrooms. But the project would start with one building behind the former Sears, in a large, empty parking lot near the forest. Parking for the units would be underground.

If all goes well, construction could be finished early next year.

“We’re fine with residential. As a matter of fact, we support it,” said Supervisor John Strough at Monday’s workshop meeting, which discussed the proposal. “But we want the mall to remain primarily commercial.”

