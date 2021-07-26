Aviation Mall vaccine clinic closes

QUEENSBURY — The state-run mass vaccination clinic at Aviation Mall shut down operations on Monday.
County officials thanked the state for operating the clinic for the last four months. Thousands of doses were administered at the site.
“We are very grateful for all of the efforts that were made to open and maintain our Queensbury vaccination center since it began operations on March 19, which coincided with the one-year anniversary of our first COVID case in Warren County,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber in a news release.
“We repeatedly heard from residents that accessibility to the vaccine was a priority for our community, and we appreciate that our partners with New York state helped us to answer this call to action,” she said.
Seeber added that the clinic was a collaborative effort between the county, state and the private sector. The board is planning a formal presentation to thank the state partners next month.
The site in the old Sears store was busy earlier in the spring and summer, but traffic had slowed to a trickle. On Sunday at about 11 a.m., the site was almost empty, with three people showing up for shots over the course of about half an hour.
With the closure of the Aviation Mall clinic, people should contact Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580 or their local pharmacy or physician’s office to discuss vaccine availability. Many pharmacies have walk-in availability of the vaccine.
In addition, Warren County Health Services is arranging public clinics. There will be one held on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Take A Bite event in downtown Glens Falls.
Warren County reported two new COVID-19 cases along with three more recoveries. One of the new cases is a resident of a skilled nursing facility that has endured a recent outbreak.
The other case is the 13th resident infected at a religious gathering in the town of Kingsbury earlier this month.
The county has 36 active cases and 33 have mild illness. Two are hospitalized in moderate condition and the other is moderately ill outside of the hospital.
Washington County cases
Washington County reported three new COVID-19 cases. Five people recovered. The county is monitoring a total of eight active cases.
The county has two upcoming clinics. The Johnson & Johnson shot will be offered on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
There will be another clinic on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Hicks Orchard in Granville, featuring the Pfizer and J&J vaccines.
Statewide numbers
The state reported 1,296 new cases on Sunday for a positivity rate of 2.28%. The seven-day average is 1.88%.
A total of 546 people are in the hospital and four people have died.
Warren County currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 2.7% and Washington County is at 1.4%. Saratoga County has a seven-day positivity rate of 3.2%.
