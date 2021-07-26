Aviation Mall vaccine clinic closes

QUEENSBURY — The state-run mass vaccination clinic at Aviation Mall shut down operations on Monday.

County officials thanked the state for operating the clinic for the last four months. Thousands of doses were administered at the site.

“We are very grateful for all of the efforts that were made to open and maintain our Queensbury vaccination center since it began operations on March 19, which coincided with the one-year anniversary of our first COVID case in Warren County,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber in a news release.

“We repeatedly heard from residents that accessibility to the vaccine was a priority for our community, and we appreciate that our partners with New York state helped us to answer this call to action,” she said.

Seeber added that the clinic was a collaborative effort between the county, state and the private sector. The board is planning a formal presentation to thank the state partners next month.

The site in the old Sears store was busy earlier in the spring and summer, but traffic had slowed to a trickle. On Sunday at about 11 a.m., the site was almost empty, with three people showing up for shots over the course of about half an hour.