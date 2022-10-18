Aviation Mall to host community blood drive

QUEENSBURY — Aviation Mall will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. across from Regal Cinema.

Following Hurricane Ian’s devasting landfall, the American Red Cross is urging eligible individuals to give blood and help ensure patients in impacted areas continue to have access to blood.

Through its national inventory management system, the Red Cross has the ability to move blood around the country to wherever and whenever it is needed most, according to a Red Cross news release.

"It’s important to remember that blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and type O negative is the universal blood type which can be transfused to patients of any blood types," officials note. "The Red Cross depends on generous volunteer blood donors to provide lifesaving blood for those in need each and every day, not only during times of disaster."

To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-Red-Cross or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code: AVIATIONMALLNY.