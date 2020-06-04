Aviation Mall store owners unhappy over having to remain closed

To be left out again, when other competitors get to open, has left some business owners fuming.

“End the tyranny,” Haynes said.

She’s not alone in thinking that way.

“We can no longer stand by silently while the biggest and wealthiest companies in the world are able to operate with impunity and rake in some of their highest quarterly earnings ever,” said Sammy Foda, owner of 2Strains in the mall.

He opened his store on Nov. 1, 2019, after first running a small kiosk in the mall. Business was good. Less than six months later, the coronavirus outbreak hit.

Not only does he want to reopen, but he thinks his CBD products should be essential. He was addicted to opiates for years, getting sober in 2016.

“I created this company with the hope that we could provide people with a safe, natural and effective alternative to get the relief they need. Our business was growing steadily before the shutdown,” he said.

Now he worries about those customers, saying that isolation is dangerous for addicts.