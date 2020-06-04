Aviation Mall store owners unhappy over having to remain closed

QUEENSBURY — Aviation Mall business owners want to know what, exactly, makes their stores less safe than a Walmart.
While most retail stores were allowed to open Wednesday, any stores inside a mall with no exterior entrance had to stay closed.
That meant every independently owned small business in the mall is still shuttered, while other stores are filled with customers.
“This is absurd. Walmart and grocery stores are packed and everyone is fine,” said Valerie Haynes, owner of Play It Again, a used media store at Aviation Mall. “The initial two weeks, 'stay at home to flatten the curve,' was our way to keep people safe. We have stayed home over two months now and enough is enough. We want to work.”
She added that summer is a profitable time at the mall.
“We need those summer months to buy inventory for the holiday season,” she said.
During the shutdown, she renewed her lease with the mall. And although retail stores struggle to compete with online sales, business had been good.
“However, the longer we stay closed the harder it will be to keep those customers coming,” she said.
During the shutdown, people didn’t stop buying movies, toys and books. They bought them from Amazon, or from businesses that were allowed to stay open because they sell groceries, such as Walmart and Target.
To be left out again, when other competitors get to open, has left some business owners fuming.
“End the tyranny,” Haynes said.
She’s not alone in thinking that way.
“We can no longer stand by silently while the biggest and wealthiest companies in the world are able to operate with impunity and rake in some of their highest quarterly earnings ever,” said Sammy Foda, owner of 2Strains in the mall.
He opened his store on Nov. 1, 2019, after first running a small kiosk in the mall. Business was good. Less than six months later, the coronavirus outbreak hit.
Not only does he want to reopen, but he thinks his CBD products should be essential. He was addicted to opiates for years, getting sober in 2016.
“I created this company with the hope that we could provide people with a safe, natural and effective alternative to get the relief they need. Our business was growing steadily before the shutdown,” he said.
Now he worries about those customers, saying that isolation is dangerous for addicts.
“Addiction is a disease of isolation, and I can only imagine how others are feeling during this time, especially those in early recovery,” he said. “How many have relapsed for the last time during this quarantine? More than the amount that have died from COVID-19? How many will die from the financial impact? How many will commit suicide? It is time to open things back up, in a responsible and reasonable manner.”
At Jonathan Reid menswear, also located at the mall, owner Jeffrey Ives had been planning protective measures to keep customers safe while he measures them for fitted suits.
“I am completely confident that we can keep everyone safe, and I feel that we deserve the opportunity to prove this,” he said.
Plus, it’s just unfair, he added, noting “Target and Walmart (are) jammed with people.”
“As hard as it is to admit, many businesses cannot stay closed any longer. Federal funding assistance was not geared toward helping us long term. Payroll Protection funds have dried up, rents are due, vendors are asking for payments, and our staff are eager to return to work,” he said.
Aviation Mall officials thought at first that the mall would be included in Phase 2, and planned for crowd control, disinfection and other steps to avoid spreading the virus.
A spokesman for Pyramid Management Group, which owns the mall, said there’s no reason to prohibit malls from opening.
“We believe our very large open spaces easily facilitate social distancing and will lessen the density in standalone stores that are allowed to reopen in Phase 2,” Pyramid's Aiden McGuire said in a statement. “Additionally, not all of our tenants will be reopening in Phase 2. Restaurants and entertainment venues, which comprise a good portion of our facilities, will remain closed until subsequent phases. By design, this will further lessen the density of guests in our centers.”
Pyramid and business owners are all asking the state to let malls open.
“We hope the state will reconsider its surprising decision over the coming days and urge it to allow enclosed shopping centers to open alongside other retailers in Phase 2,” McGuire said. “Thousands of jobs, businesses, livelihoods and regional economies are depending on it. We are ready to open with the health and well-being of our guests, retailers and their employees a top priority.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
