Aviation Mall seeks to add 150-plus apartments

QUEENSBURY — Pyramid Management Group has requested a zoning change to build a large apartment complex behind Aviation Mall.
The company is working with a developer to build more than 150 apartment units near Cole’s Woods. They would be connected to the mall via two short paths of about 100 feet each.
If all goes well, the mall could get town approval next year and construction could be done in about 15 to 18 months, mall Manager James Griffith said.
Pyramid is investigating the possibility of apartments near all its shopping centers, he said.
“We really see a benefit to adding units here,” Griffith said. “It’s a dedicated base of customers. They’ll have entertainment, Target will have groceries.”
The apartments will replace some parking lot space that isn’t needed, he added.
“There are some really good views from certain areas, of the Adirondacks, the Green Mountains,” he said. “There’s already a walking trail there to get you into Cole’s Woods.”
The apartments will not be physically connected to the mall, and customers driving into the mall won’t be able to see them.
The plan is for mostly one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as possibly some three-bedroom units.
He sees it as becoming a mini-downtown.
“It will create that similar community feeling here,” he said. “We need more affordable, mid-sized housing in this market."
And it will help the mall attract more national tenants. Those tenants have given the plan “very favorable feedback,” Griffith said.
The national tenants want more traffic in the mall before they move in.
“We’ve had a hard time because of the demographics are not favorable to us,” Griffith said, although he declined to offer specifics. “The more people we can get ... closer to the shopping center, the better.”
In a press release, Pyramid noted that it has kept its malls relevant by incorporating mixed-use development. Most malls have added entertainment, rather than focusing solely on retail. At some malls, Pyramid has added spas, office space, and even hotels. There is now a hotel next to Aviation Mall.
At Aviation Mall, Pyramid officials are “committed to further diversifying our tenant mix while growing the economy through the exciting addition of residential,” they said in a press release. “We look forward to working with the town of Queensbury and other community partners to continue innovating, evolving and growing the local economy in Aviation.”
Getting approval will be a long process. Griffith is hoping that the zone change request will get onto the Town Board’s agenda for a meeting in January. The request is to amend the enclosed shopping center zone to include residential.
The board will consider it and then send it to the Planning Board, which must hold a public hearing before making a recommendation. Then the Town Board can vote on it. That’s typical a four to six month process, Griffith said.
If the zone change is approved, the Planning Board will then review the plans for the apartment complex. That can take several months.
