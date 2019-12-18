Aviation Mall seeks to add 150-plus apartments

QUEENSBURY — Pyramid Management Group has requested a zoning change to build a large apartment complex behind Aviation Mall.

The company is working with a developer to build more than 150 apartment units near Cole’s Woods. They would be connected to the mall via two short paths of about 100 feet each.

If all goes well, the mall could get town approval next year and construction could be done in about 15 to 18 months, mall Manager James Griffith said.

Pyramid is investigating the possibility of apartments near all its shopping centers, he said.

“We really see a benefit to adding units here,” Griffith said. “It’s a dedicated base of customers. They’ll have entertainment, Target will have groceries.”

The apartments will replace some parking lot space that isn’t needed, he added.

“There are some really good views from certain areas, of the Adirondacks, the Green Mountains,” he said. “There’s already a walking trail there to get you into Cole’s Woods.”

The apartments will not be physically connected to the mall, and customers driving into the mall won’t be able to see them.