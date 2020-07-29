Aviation Mall returning to normal hours Monday

QUEENSBURY — On Monday, Aviation Mall will return to its normal hours.

The mall will be open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some stores and venues, including restaurants, will be open at different times, as usual.

Aviation Mall continues to enforce sanitizing policies and procedures, along with the CDC's Healthy Shopper Guidelines, which everyone must follow prior to entering the property. Those are: washing hands, wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home if sick.

