Aviation Mall returning to normal hours Monday
Aviation Mall

Staff at Aviation Mall will be cleaning commonly touched areas like vending machines and handrails every 30 minutes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The mall will return to normal hours starting Monday.

 Chad Arnold,

QUEENSBURY — On Monday, Aviation Mall will return to its normal hours.

The mall will be open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some stores and venues, including restaurants, will be open at different times, as usual.

Aviation Mall continues to enforce sanitizing policies and procedures, along with the CDC's Healthy Shopper Guidelines, which everyone must follow prior to entering the property. Those are: washing hands, wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home if sick.

