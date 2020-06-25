Aviation Mall responds to Cuomo's refusal to open malls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aviation Mall officials were not happy to hear that Gov. Andrew Cuomo thinks AC units might be unsafe.

Cuomo said Wednesday that he won't let malls reopen until he knows more about whether air conditioners recirculate coronavirus in the air.

But mall officials immediately noted that other big businesses - like Target - have been open with air conditioning.

They sent out a statement Thursday from Pyramid Management Group, which owns Aviation Mall.

"While we can appreciate the state’s concern about the public’s health and safety, any reporting that suggests that HVAC systems within enclosed shopping centers are more likely to distribute the virus than HVAC systems within restaurants, barber shops, office buildings, museums and freestanding retailers already open like Target, Wal Mart, Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx (and others) is simply false," the statement said. "The quality of overall air circulation in our shopping centers, which also benefit from considerable open and airy corridors, is as good or better than those venues that have been allowed to re-open."