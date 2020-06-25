Aviation Mall responds to Cuomo's refusal to open malls

Aviation Mall officials were not happy to hear that Gov. Andrew Cuomo thinks AC units might be unsafe.
Cuomo said Wednesday that he won't let malls reopen until he knows more about whether air conditioners recirculate coronavirus in the air.
But mall officials immediately noted that other big businesses - like Target - have been open with air conditioning.
They sent out a statement Thursday from Pyramid Management Group, which owns Aviation Mall.
"While we can appreciate the state’s concern about the public’s health and safety, any reporting that suggests that HVAC systems within enclosed shopping centers are more likely to distribute the virus than HVAC systems within restaurants, barber shops, office buildings, museums and freestanding retailers already open like Target, Wal Mart, Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx (and others) is simply false," the statement said. "The quality of overall air circulation in our shopping centers, which also benefit from considerable open and airy corridors, is as good or better than those venues that have been allowed to re-open."
The statement cited a Healthline story of a case in a restaurant in China in which people are believed to have caught the virus from the air flow powered by the air conditioning. The story said that no similar cases had been found, which is not exactly true.
Numerous cases of coronavirus, both locally and internationally, were never traced to their source. In many of those cases, patients said they had no direct contact with people but had gone to a large store, usually a grocery store.
Whether the virus can spread through an HVAC system is still an open question.
But, Pyramid noted that it can't be worse in a mall than in a mall-sized department store.
"Numerous health and safety experts support the view that enclosed shopping centers present no greater risk of spreading the virus through their HVAC systems than standalone, freestanding retailers’ locations," Pyramid's statement said. "If anything, the relative risk within our airy, enclosed malls may in fact be lower as we have done more than is necessary based on health and safety recommendations to improve the existing air filtration systems within our shopping centers to bolster the quality of airflow within our centers."
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.