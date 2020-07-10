Aviation Mall reopens after nearly four months

QUEENSBURY — For the first time in nearly four months, Aviation Mall is open.
Malls across New York were allowed to reopen their doors on Friday after Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave facilities the go-ahead earlier this week to allow operations to resume.
"It feels like we're getting ready to enter into the holiday season," James Griffith, the mall's general manager, said Friday.
Business appeared slow early Friday afternoon, but Griffith said that's expected given the facility was shuttered for four months. He said he hopes this weekend's rainy forecast will help increase foot traffic.
Just a few customers were spotted walking through the 630,000-square-foot facility early Friday afternoon, where many of the merchants were not yet operational.
State reopening guidelines weren't handed down until Wednesday, which caught many business owners off guard.
Griffith said around 75% of stores were expected to open either Friday or this weekend, with the rest opening next week. The mall is home to 54 merchants, including small kiosks and massage chairs.
A powerful MARV filtration system capable of filtering COVID-19 particules was installed before the mall could reopen.
Wilton Mall in Saratoga County also reopened Friday.
At Aviation Mall, popular stores like Bath & Body Works, Spencer's and Auntie Anne's Pretzels were all closed. The mall's pet store and hair salons were also closed.
A worker in Foot Locker was wiping down a sneaker display. He said the store will open on Saturday.
Some popular destinations, like Regal Cinemas, arcades and Planet Fitness will remain closed for the foreseeable future, Griffith said. Those locations are still waiting for state clearance to open their doors.
American Eagle seemed like the most popular destination for shoppers Friday. Staff there declined to talk with a Post-Star reporter, but directional arrows and hand sanitizer were spotted near the clothing store's entrance.
The corridors of the mall itself were plastered with directional arrows designed to keep the flow of shoppers moving in the same direction.
Benches and massage chairs normally found throughout the facility have been removed, and the mall's food court — normally filled with tables — is nothing but an empty space.
"We're advocating for people not to congregate," Griffith said.
Anyone without a mask will be asked to either put one on or leave the premises, Griffith said.
The facility will be disinfected twice daily, and commonly touched areas and restrooms will be wiped down every half hour.
"We're really confident that we've taken the steps to be able to put forth a safe environment for people to come back into the shopping center," Griffith said.
For customers like Joyce Shovah, who was shopping for a birthday gift for her granddaughter, the mall's reopening was welcome news.
Shovah said she isn't concerned about the virus, so long as everyone does what they're supposed to do, like wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
"I'm not the type that shops online. I prefer to shop local," she said.
Jeff Ives, the owner of the men's clothing store Jonathan Reid, said Friday's reopening has been a long time in the making.
"I'm glad to reopen," he said. "I think it's only fair that we were treated equally."
Target remained open throughout the shutdown, and businesses with an outdoor entrance were permitted to reopen last month under Phase 3 of the state's reopening plans.
Ives said he had to furlough his staff of five because of the loss in revenue.
He'll be working seven days a week until he can afford to rehire everyone back.
"I'm gonna need a lot of local support for sure, because I took a big hit," Ives said.
Elsewhere, Sammy Foda, the owner of Two Strains — a CBD shop located in the middle of the mall — is hopeful business will pick up.
Foda began operations in November at a small kiosk, but moved to a larger space in the mall in February, a month before the shutdown.
"To only be here for a couple of months before the shutdown, that was really difficult," he said. "It cost a lot of money to move from that little kiosk to here."
Foda said his online sales doubled in the months he was closed, but noted most of his business still relies on in-person sales.
"I'm kind of nervous about not knowing if foot traffic will be the same — if people are going to be afraid to come out to the mall," he said.
But even with the slow foot traffic, there were signs of normalcy.
Jeff Foss was spotted outside of Peter Harris Clothes while his wife shopped for a summer outfit.
He said he came out to see what was opened and to escape the summer heat.
"I just wish we had a place to sit down," he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
