Aviation Mall reopens after nearly four months

Elsewhere, Sammy Foda, the owner of Two Strains — a CBD shop located in the middle of the mall — is hopeful business will pick up.

Foda began operations in November at a small kiosk, but moved to a larger space in the mall in February, a month before the shutdown.

"To only be here for a couple of months before the shutdown, that was really difficult," he said. "It cost a lot of money to move from that little kiosk to here."

Foda said his online sales doubled in the months he was closed, but noted most of his business still relies on in-person sales.

"I'm kind of nervous about not knowing if foot traffic will be the same — if people are going to be afraid to come out to the mall," he said.

But even with the slow foot traffic, there were signs of normalcy.

Jeff Foss was spotted outside of Peter Harris Clothes while his wife shopped for a summer outfit.

He said he came out to see what was opened and to escape the summer heat.

"I just wish we had a place to sit down," he said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

