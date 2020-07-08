Aviation Mall reopening Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Aviation Mall is reopening Friday, with a ventilation system filter that is believed to remove coronavirus from the air.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that malls could reopen Friday if they had an HVAC system with a specific type of filter. He had delayed reopening the malls for weeks, saying he was waiting for research to show if certain filters would be effective in removing the virus so that it would not recirculate in the air.

Aviation Mall has that filter, officials said. Mall officials have also set up disinfecting routines, prepared social distancing routes and other measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Overall, we have implemented all of the guidance released by the federal government, CDC and the state of New York. We stand prepared to reopen safely,” Pyramid Management Group CEO Stephen Congel said in a news release.

Pyramid, which owns Aviation Mall, had criticized Cuomo for not letting the mall open when other retail stores were allowed to open three weeks ago. Only stores with a direct external entrance could open, and Pyramid officials said they felt the HVAC concerns would be just as valid in a large store as in a mall.

“The governor’s announcement was great news for Pyramid’s tenants, their employees, our own employees, and all of the people living in the communities where our properties are located. With proper precautions in place and health and safety a top priority, we look forward to restoring our centers to their dominant positions as the economic drivers of their respective regions,” Congel said.

