Aviation Mall reopening Friday; Delmonico's in Clifton Park closing for cleaning after COVID case

Aviation Mall in Queensbury is reopening Friday, with a ventilation system filter that is believed to remove coronavirus from the air.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Wednesday's news conference that shopping malls could reopen Friday if they had an HVAC system with a specific type of filter.

He had delayed reopening malls for weeks, saying he was waiting for research to show if certain filters would be effective in removing the virus so that it would not recirculate in the air.

Aviation Mall has that filter, officials said. Mall officials have also set up disinfecting routines and prepared social distancing routes and other measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Overall, we have implemented all of the guidance released by the federal government, CDC and the state of New York. We stand prepared to reopen safely,” Pyramid Management Group CEO Stephen Congel said in a news release.

Pyramid, which owns Aviation Mall, had criticized Cuomo for not letting the mall open when other retail stores were allowed to open three weeks ago. Only stores with a direct external entrance could open, and Pyramid officials said they felt the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system concerns would be just as valid in a large store as in a mall.