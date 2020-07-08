Aviation Mall reopening Friday; Delmonico's in Clifton Park closing for cleaning after COVID case

Aviation Mall in Queensbury is reopening Friday, with a ventilation system filter that is believed to remove coronavirus from the air.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Wednesday's news conference that shopping malls could reopen Friday if they had an HVAC system with a specific type of filter.
He had delayed reopening malls for weeks, saying he was waiting for research to show if certain filters would be effective in removing the virus so that it would not recirculate in the air.
Aviation Mall has that filter, officials said. Mall officials have also set up disinfecting routines and prepared social distancing routes and other measures to reduce the spread of the virus.
“Overall, we have implemented all of the guidance released by the federal government, CDC and the state of New York. We stand prepared to reopen safely,” Pyramid Management Group CEO Stephen Congel said in a news release.
Pyramid, which owns Aviation Mall, had criticized Cuomo for not letting the mall open when other retail stores were allowed to open three weeks ago. Only stores with a direct external entrance could open, and Pyramid officials said they felt the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system concerns would be just as valid in a large store as in a mall.
“The governor’s announcement was great news for Pyramid’s tenants, their employees, our own employees and all of the people living in the communities where our properties are located. With proper precautions in place and health and safety a top priority, we look forward to restoring our centers to their dominant positions as the economic drivers of their respective regions,” Congel said.
But as stores reopen, some restaurants are closing because of coronavirus cases.
Patrons who dined at Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse in Clifton Park on two occasions may have been exposed to coronavirus, Saratoga County Health Services reported Wednesday.
A worker at the restaurant tested positive for the virus. The restaurant closed for cleaning.
The employee had contact with the public on Wednesday, July 1, from 3 to 9 p.m. and on Friday, July 3, from 2 to 8:30 p.m.
The person was wearing a mask at all times, so health officials said diners had a “low-risk exposure.”
Anyone who visited the restaurant on those dates is asked to get a test for the virus and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.
Delmonico’s also had employees test positive for the virus at its Albany location last week. It closed that restaurant for cleaning and held a group test for all employees.
Also on Wednesday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, with 10 people still sick and one still hospitalized.
- Washington County reported that the last person who was still ill has recovered, leaving the county with no cases. The county has had 223 cases, 210 recoveries and 13 deaths.
- Saratoga County reported five more people tested positive, for a total of 588 confirmed cases. As of Wednesday, 529 people have recovered, an increase of two, and 43 people are still ill, with four of them hospitalized.
- Essex County did not report.
- The Capital Region reported that 28 people tested positive Tuesday, mostly due to 11 new cases in Albany County and nine new cases in Rensselaer.
- Statewide, there were 692 new cases Tuesday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported no patients with coronavirus, and Saratoga Hospital reported one coronavirus patient.
- Statewide, 841 people were hospitalized with coronavirus Tuesday and 11 people died.
Out of an abundance of caution, Cuomo announced that all county fairs have been canceled this summer. A decision about schools reopening in the fall will be announced in the first week of August, he said. Every school district and every private school must submit their reopening plans to the state for review by July 31.
