Aviation Mall manager feeling 'very positive' about 2020

QUEENSBURY — Aviation Mall had a strong Christmas season, and the mall manager hopes to fill the biggest vacancies by spring.
“We are very positive about 2020,” said Manager James Griffith. “There’s a lot of things in the works. By the end of first quarter, I hope to be able to tell you about filling either Sears or the remainder of Bon-Ton.”
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is leasing almost half of the 80,000-square-foot former Bon-Ton store space.
Filling the rest of Bon-Ton may be more likely than filling Sears, but Griffith would prefer to find a dynamic tenant for the former Sears store on the quiet side of the mall.
Since he was hired, he has said that if the Sears space brought in heavy foot traffic, it would revitalize the adjacent food court and the rest of that side of the mall.
“Sears, that’s the big domino,” he said. “If that falls, a lot of other things follow.”
Filling both stores is his priority right now, and that would lead to more stores moving into the smaller spaces in the mall, he said.
“They look at the anchors you have. They know their market. If their market is J.C. Penney’s market, then they want to be near J.C. Penney’s,” he said.
Griffith said he isn’t allowed to give out numbers for how well individual stores did during the holiday buying rush, but store owners were happy, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
“The new Ollie’s was definitely well-received. A lot of toys, a lot of books went out of there,” he said. “Adirondack Zombie Hunters (a simulated shooting range) did phenomenal. A lot of gift cards. That’s going to be good because it will push traffic back into the mall.”
The season had one fewer weekend due to a late Thanksgiving, but it worked out, he said.
“The traffic was good. Tenants saw a good season,” he said.
One store closed right after Christmas. Zales jewelry closed at many locations, including Aviation Mall. A candy store is going to open in that space next month, Griffith said.
He noted that the company that owns Zales also owns Kay Jewelers, Piercing Pagoda and Jared. Aviation Mall has a Kay store.
“They had two (stores) in the market. They’re different but they do overlap some,” Griffith said.
The lease on the Zales store was expiring, and the company decided it would do better with just one store at the mall, he said.
The new candy store will be FM Candy Shoppe, and will be the standard store in which customers fill bags of candy, which are sold by weight.
There was another candy store in the mall, but the owners closed all of their stores except for two in the Plattsburgh area. The store had been open for a year and a half and was doing well, Griffith said. He saw the closure as a personal decision to pull back from owning many stores over a large area.
Jo & Co. quickly moved into the space.
The new FM Candy Shoppe is owned by the owner of two businesses in the mall: Custom T’s and a phone repair kiosk.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.