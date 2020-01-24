Aviation Mall manager feeling 'very positive' about 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“The new Ollie’s was definitely well-received. A lot of toys, a lot of books went out of there,” he said. “Adirondack Zombie Hunters (a simulated shooting range) did phenomenal. A lot of gift cards. That’s going to be good because it will push traffic back into the mall.”

The season had one fewer weekend due to a late Thanksgiving, but it worked out, he said.

“The traffic was good. Tenants saw a good season,” he said.

One store closed right after Christmas. Zales jewelry closed at many locations, including Aviation Mall. A candy store is going to open in that space next month, Griffith said.

He noted that the company that owns Zales also owns Kay Jewelers, Piercing Pagoda and Jared. Aviation Mall has a Kay store.

“They had two (stores) in the market. They’re different but they do overlap some,” Griffith said.

The lease on the Zales store was expiring, and the company decided it would do better with just one store at the mall, he said.

The new candy store will be FM Candy Shoppe, and will be the standard store in which customers fill bags of candy, which are sold by weight.