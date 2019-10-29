{{featured_button_text}}
QUEENSBURY -- Aviation Mall will host a drill by emergency responders on Tuesday morning.

The drill is expected to start around 7 a.m. and run until mid-morning, and store closures may occur until around 10 a.m.

Police, local firefighters and emergency medical personnel will be on scene to train with mall staff for possible emergencies.

