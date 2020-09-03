Aviation Mall announces Labor Day hours

QUEENSBURY — Aviation Mall has announced its hours of operation for the Labor Day holiday.
The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday Sept. 7.
Larger stores with their own exterior entrances, however, will be operating at different hours. They include:
- Target from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- JCPenney from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Ninety-Nine Restaurant from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more information visit www.shopaviationmall.com.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
