Aviation Mall announces Labor Day hours
QUEENSBURY — Aviation Mall has announced its hours of operation for the Labor Day holiday.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday Sept. 7.

Larger stores with their own exterior entrances, however, will be operating at different hours. They include:

  • Target from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • JCPenney from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Ninety-Nine Restaurant from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information visit www.shopaviationmall.com.

