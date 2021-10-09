Aviation Day returns to Cambridge airfield

CAMBRIDGE — Single-engine aircraft buzzed overhead Saturday as the Cambridge Valley Flying Club held its first Aviation Day since October 2019.
The popular event, which offers rides in members’ airplanes and a destination for pilots around the region, is usually held twice a year, during the Cambridge Balloon Festival in June and on the Saturday of Columbus Day weekend. The 2020 events and this year’s balloon festival were canceled due to the pandemic.
“The turnout is very good,” flying club secretary George Gracey said Saturday. “We’re seeing an amazing number of kids. We like that. Everyone wants to take their grandchildren up” for a flight.
Aviation Day “serves several purposes,” Gracey said. It fosters good relationships with the community, he said. Donations for the sightseeing flights and proceeds from food sales in one of the hangars go to a scholarship fund, given annually to a graduating senior at Cambridge Central School.
When the weather is good, pilots may come from as far away as Maine and Buffalo, Gracey said. On Saturday, the weather was bad along the coast, which probably discouraged some people.
“We’re in a pocket of decent weather right now,” he said.
The Cambridge Valley Flying Club started in 1960 on land owned by local farmer and pilot George Chapin.
“We were farmers with airplanes,” Gracey said of that first group of members. “The club has just grown over the years.”
The Chapin family still owns the land, and the club pays rent, Gracey said.
Membership stands at 34, with around 25 aircraft stationed at the field.
“We gained membership during COVID,” Gracey said. During the shutdowns, “(flying) was the only thing it was legal to do. Four or five people got (pilot’s) licenses this year. Usually it’s one or two.”
Eli Robertson, a Cambridge Central School graduate, earned his pilot’s license at Chapin Field. “I used to come here as a kid and watch people like George fly their planes,” Robertson said. “They took me under their wing. I used to bum rides.”
Robertson soloed at 16 and earned his pilot’s license at 18. He taught flying while he studied aviation at Vermont Technical College. Now 21, he was recently hired as a pilot by Republic Airlines at its Washington, D.C. hub.
“I fly here when I’m home,” Robertson said.
Many of the members’ aircraft are from the 1940s, when single-engine aircraft boomed. A few aircraft were built on-site by members.
“We have two mechanics on the field. They stay busy,” Gracey said.
Scott, who preferred not to give his last name, was answering questions about a bright orange biplane with light yellow wings.
“It’s a replica of a Waco from the 1920s,” Scott said. “It’s basically a trainer.”
Although the plane was built in the 1970s, its seven-cylinder engine was an original from the 1940s. The wings are tapered from the fuselage to the tip, making it a little more maneuverable and faster. The owner uses it for aerobatics, Scott said.
Greta Bitteker, of Bennington, Vermont, took advantage of the sightseeing flights for her first flight in a small plane.
“It was really cool,” she said. “We flew over mountains and a cemetery. I like being up in the air.” The pilot even let her take the controls for a minute, she said.
Marshall Bouchey, of Buskirk, was admiring a helicopter parked near one of the hangars.
“I come every year,” Bouchey said, shouting a bit as another helicopter touched down nearby. “I like walking around and getting up close. It’s always fun to talk to the pilots.”