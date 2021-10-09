Aviation Day returns to Cambridge airfield

CAMBRIDGE — Single-engine aircraft buzzed overhead Saturday as the Cambridge Valley Flying Club held its first Aviation Day since October 2019.

The popular event, which offers rides in members’ airplanes and a destination for pilots around the region, is usually held twice a year, during the Cambridge Balloon Festival in June and on the Saturday of Columbus Day weekend. The 2020 events and this year’s balloon festival were canceled due to the pandemic.

“The turnout is very good,” flying club secretary George Gracey said Saturday. “We’re seeing an amazing number of kids. We like that. Everyone wants to take their grandchildren up” for a flight.

Aviation Day “serves several purposes,” Gracey said. It fosters good relationships with the community, he said. Donations for the sightseeing flights and proceeds from food sales in one of the hangars go to a scholarship fund, given annually to a graduating senior at Cambridge Central School.

When the weather is good, pilots may come from as far away as Maine and Buffalo, Gracey said. On Saturday, the weather was bad along the coast, which probably discouraged some people.

“We’re in a pocket of decent weather right now,” he said.