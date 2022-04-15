Autopsy set for body found near sidewalk in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The body of a man was found early Friday morning on William Street.

Glens Falls police officers responded to a call at 6:13 a.m. of a body found on William Street. When police arrived on the scene with the Glens Falls Fire Department, the body was on the ground between the sidewalk and grassy area near the street, according to police Detective Sgt. Seth French.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

There was nothing else found with the body when officers arrived on scene, according to French.

The incident is still under investigation. French said that the department always looks into any potential criminal aspects involving a death.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time, but there are no external marks or signs of trauma, French said. He said it is not considered a suspicious death at this time.

"We’re still looking into it, investigating it, interviewing people,” French said.

An autopsy will be performed.

William Street was closed from 6:15 a.m. until approximately 8:30 a.m. while police investigated the scene.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

