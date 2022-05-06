 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Autopsy of man found dead on William Street shows no signs of criminal activity

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — The death of a man whose body was found near the sidewalk on William Street on April 15 was deemed to be not suspicious by police.

The man has been identified as Joseph Augustine, 37, of Warrensburg.

The Glens Falls Police Department responded to a call at 6:13 a.m. on April 15 for a body found on William Street. Augustine was found on the ground near the street when police and the Glens Falls Fire Department arrived on scene. 

Augustine was pronounced dead on the scene. At the time of the incident police said that there were no external signs of trauma.

Detective Sgt. Seth French said that an investigation was launched into Augustine's death. The investigation found that his death was not related to criminal activity, according to French. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive 2.38 carat ‘Frankenstone’ brown diamond discovered in Arkansas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News