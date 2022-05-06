Autopsy of man found dead on William Street shows no signs of criminal activity

GLENS FALLS — The death of a man whose body was found near the sidewalk on William Street on April 15 was deemed to be not suspicious by police.

The man has been identified as Joseph Augustine, 37, of Warrensburg.

The Glens Falls Police Department responded to a call at 6:13 a.m. on April 15 for a body found on William Street. Augustine was found on the ground near the street when police and the Glens Falls Fire Department arrived on scene.

Augustine was pronounced dead on the scene. At the time of the incident police said that there were no external signs of trauma.

Detective Sgt. Seth French said that an investigation was launched into Augustine's death. The investigation found that his death was not related to criminal activity, according to French.

